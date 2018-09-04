Two dead, one hospitalized after car plunges into Mahaicony trench

Two persons are dead, one hospitalized, while another walked away unscathed after a horrific accident just after midday on the Zealand Public Road, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara, saw the car that they were in, clipping a low-bed lorry, flipping several times, before plunging into a trench, trapping its occupants.

The driver of the Silver Grey Toyota 212 motorcar, PMM 1423, Michael “Aubrey” Ross and one of the passengers, 17-year-old, Jennifer Park, died as a result of the accident that occurred around 12:15 hrs. Jennifer’s 23-year-old sister, Judy Park, a nurse, survived, and has been hospitalized for observation. The third passenger, Kevin Madray, walked away with a few scratches.

Witnesses claim the car was heading in an easterly direction on the Zealand Public Road, when the driver (Ross) attempted to overtake an ambulance and a low-bed lorry that was transporting heavy-duty machinery. Ross seemingly panicked after another vehicle that was heading in the opposite direction, was on course for a head-on collision course with his car.

In an attempt to avoid a collision, Ross pulled to one side and clipped the low-bed lorry, causing his car to lose control, which in turn flipped several times before plunging into a trench parallel to the roadway. An individual who lives several feet from where the car landed in the trench was one of the first persons to react. The man says he heard a loud impact, and when he ventured out, the car was totally submerged, but within a matter of seconds the wheels of the car resurfaced.

The man said he immediately went into the trench, and was able to help a woman he later learnt to be Judy Park, to safety. Other individuals, including the driver of the lorry that the car had come into contact with, began to help in the search for survivors. Judy Park was heard begging individuals to help her teenage sister out of the car.

The second person to emerge from the car was Madray. The frantic search continued for some fifteen minutes before the lifeless body of Ross was pulled from the car. This created more of an urgency to find Jennifer Park, but one hour after the young lady was still not found. It was around 14:00 hours that her body was found in the trench under a tree some distance from where the car was. This left some to speculate that the woman might have been flung from the car when it plunged into the trench.

This publication learnt that the car was being driven at a fast rate by Ross, and that this caused Kevin Madray, who was said to be sitting next to the driver, to ask him why he was doing so. A short while later the accident occurred.

The two sisters, both of lot 25 Manchester Village, Corentyne, Berbice, were heading home at the time – they were in the back seat. The now deceased Jennifer Park was sitting directly behind the driver, according to Madray.

One of the witnesses claimed that the driver of the car, might have “been down on hard times or just careless, because the car had a dummy tyre (spare wheel) and another tyre that was smooth”. This, of course, would have made for a very unstable and unsafe ride, due to the lacking of traction.

A video that emerged of the accident scene on social media, showed Judy Park attempting to perform CPR on her sister, but to no avail.

Police issued a statement suggesting that two occupants were taken out of the submerged vehicle and with the exception of Madray who appeared unhurt and left the scene, they were rushed to the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital, where the driver (Ross) and Jennifer Park were pronounced dead on arrival, while Judy Park was treated and kept for observation.