Tripped Demerara River cable shuts down power in Demerara River

The Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) is blaming the submarine cable line across the Demerara River as the reason for Sunday’s night shutdown.

“At approximately 21:50 hrs last evening (Sunday), the Demerara-Berbice Interconnected System (DBIS) experienced a system shutdown following a phase to ground fault which tripped the LS6 transmission line between our Vreed-en-Hoop and Kingston substations.”

GPL said that at the time, approximately 15 megawatts of power, well above the on-line spinning reserve capacity, was being transferred.

“The sudden reduction in available capacity caused the system to shutdown. Remedial work began immediately, and the first area was re-powered at approximately 22:16 hrs. All areas were re-powered at approximately 23:32hrs.”

Subsequent to power restoration, at approximately 01:00 hrs, GPL said, a burst high voltage conductor at Zeelugt interrupted the power supply to customers from Zeelugt to Parika, East Bank Essequibo.

“ Due to the inclement weather, power was not restored until 13:28 hrs. GPL apologizes for the inconvenience caused.”