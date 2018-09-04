Tripped Demerara River cable shuts down power in Demerara River

Latest update September 4th, 2018 12:43 AM
The Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) is blaming the submarine cable line across the Demerara River as the reason for Sunday’s night shutdown.
“At approximately 21:50 hrs last evening (Sunday), the Demerara-Berbice Interconnected System (DBIS) experienced a system shutdown following a phase to ground fault which tripped the LS6 transmission line between our Vreed-en-Hoop and Kingston substations.”
GPL said that at the time, approximately 15 megawatts of power, well above the on-line spinning reserve capacity, was being transferred.
“The sudden reduction in available capacity caused the system to shutdown. Remedial work began immediately, and the first area was re-powered at approximately 22:16 hrs. All areas were re-powered at approximately 23:32hrs.”
Subsequent to power restoration, at approximately 01:00 hrs, GPL said, a burst high voltage conductor at Zeelugt interrupted the power supply to customers from Zeelugt to Parika, East Bank Essequibo.
“ Due to the inclement weather, power was not restored until 13:28 hrs. GPL apologizes for the inconvenience caused.”
