Strategic placements among senior cops continue … Hoppie to Special Branch; Graham in charge of ‘Operations’; Hicken to head Berbice

Sep 04, 2018 News 0

The strategic movement in the Guyana Police Force is continuing.
Yesterday, the Force announced that a number of senior officials have been transferred to head a number of key positions.

There is a new chief in the ‘Administration’ department – Deputy Commissioner, Paul Williams.

Williams was one of four Deputy Commissioners appointed last week along with new Commissioner, Leslie James.

President David Granger said that the idea was to ensure specialization of skills and to make the Force more efficient. Williams himself performed the duties of Crime Chief for a short while.

In the area of Law Enforcement, Deputy Commissioner Lyndon Alves has been placed there.

Deputy Commissioner Maxine Graham will lead the critical area of Operations.

Heading up the Special Branch/Intelligence will be Deputy Commissioner Nigel Hoppie, DSM.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner, Clifton Hicken, a former ‘A’ Division commander, will be carrying out similar duties in ‘B’ Division, Berbice.

The new Commander for the East Coast Demerara area, ‘C’ Division- will be Senior Superintendant Calvin Brutus.

The new Traffic Chief will be Superintendent Linden Isles.

The second -in-Command of ‘D’ Division (West Demerara area) will be Superintendent Dion Moore.

Meanwhile Superintendant Ramesh Ashram, who has been performing the duties of Traffic Chief, has been posted to ‘A’ Division as the new Traffic Officer.

The transfers come after President David Granger announced last week that he had picked Leslie James, a former head of the Criminal Investigations Department and also of Special Branch, to be the new Commissioner of Police.

The President also disclosed that Williams, Alves, Graham and Hoppie would be the new Deputy Commissioners.

The police have been coming under pressure for crime fighting, corruption and painful reports of rogue cops.

