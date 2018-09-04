Serial thief back in court

A minibus conductor who was previously sentenced to nine months imprisonment for stealing a cellular phone, once again found himself back before a City Magistrate.

Rico Persaud, 27, of Timehri Housing Scheme, who currently has other matters in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts and Providence Magistrate’s Courts, was yesterday arraigned before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman.

The allegation stated that on August 24, last, at Vlissengen and Regent Road, Bourda, Georgetown, he broke and entered an office at the Agriculture Sector Development Unit at the Ministry of Agriculture, and stole $5,000 cash, property of Christine Kissoon.

Persaud pleaded not guilty to the charge after it was read to him in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

When asked by the Magistrate if he had anything to say, Persaud stated “I would like you to grant me bail. I only have matters in the Providence Magistrate’s Court, and my girlfriend is having a baby for me.”

However, facts presented by Police Prosecutor Quinn Harris, stated that on August 24, last, the victim left her handbag in her office at the Ministry of Agriculture and went into the kitchen.

The court heard that upon her return to the office, she observed her handbag missing, and an alarm was raised. The police were called in and upon checking the CCTV camera, they saw Persaud exiting a bus and entering the compound.

The Prosecutor added that the man was seen entering the victim’s office and exiting with her handbag. He then went to the male washroom where he took out the cash, leaving the bag behind. He then made good his escape.

An investigation was carried out and Persaud was arrested and taken into custody. Harris stated that under caution, Persaud had replied by saying “I done do it man.”

The Magistrate then remanded the defendant. He was instructed to make his next court appearance on September 24.

Two years ago, Persaud appeared before Senior Magistrate Faith McGusty and was sentenced to nine months imprisonment for stealing a phone.