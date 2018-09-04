Jagdeo’s dismal understanding of national leadership

Dear Editor,

I opine that the only reason that opposition leader, Bharat Jagdeo’s letters are accepted by your media for publication, is because Guyana is a democracy, which allows for the expression of views, even when the latter continues to rain daily lies, that are of no value to finding solutions to the many challenges that were of the makings of the then PPP/C government.

It continues to be incredible that Jagdeo can continue to distort and twist incidents, which have severely wounded this nation, for the cause of exonerating his stewardship from responsibility. One should often wonder what citizens, especially in CARICOM can conclude when they read the brazen lies of such a former leader. But that is if they do!

Editor, such behaviour is as deceitful as they are downright misleading, geared towards constituents whose intelligence Jagdeo, their leader, continue to insult.

I will always refer to the GuySuCo tragedy, as perhaps the biggest hoodwink that Jagdeo has perpetuated against his supporters with the tonnage of lies, half -truths, and misleading information that he and fellow party leaders, had continuously unloaded on those sugar workers and their communities.

Taking advantage of their fears, and economic vulnerability, Jagdeo, by playing the race card against the succeeding coalition government that had not only rescued the sugar industry with a total $32B support, but also has since mounted a methodical programme of re-shaping the industry for objective viability, in relation to production costs.

It was the height of national neglect that Jagdeo never contributed as much as a paragraph of suggestions towards the resuscitation of an industry which not only affected the lives of many of his party supporters, but which also would have reflected a bi-partisan approach to what was certainly the nation’s biggest industrial challenge in over two decades.

But such was/still is Jagdeo’s dismal understanding of the responsibilities of national leadership.

Dillon Goring