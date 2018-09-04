Jagdeo laments overall increase in cost of living

Latest update September 4th, 2018 12:43 AM

Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo told the media that he is concerned about the rising cost of living in Guyana. He said that this is especially alarming while public servants—like teachers—continue to struggle to secure salary increases “but the Ministers gave themselves increases without doing any work.” Jagdeo aired these concerns at his most recent press conference.
There, he lamented that since the change of Government, utility bills now attract Value Added Tax (VAT). He noted too, “They have increased taxes on a whole range of food stuff.”
Further, Jagdeo highlighted that even the cost of public transport is now rising.
Jagdeo said that it is time President David Granger tells the nation of his plans to temper the cost of living or say whether he intends to let things continue the way they are going.
Jagdeo said that knowing the cost of living is increasing, government should make a special effort to pay salary increases.
The Opposition Leader also told the media that if the Government really wanted to find money to pay teachers it could have easily done so. He said that the “termination of one corrupt contract would have allowed the government to meet a significant part of what teachers are calling for.”
He said that if government stops paying for “the Sussex Street house that they are calling a bond,” it will be able to give the teachers more than 100 percent increase in uniform allowance. “All 13,000 teachers will get that if the government terminates this one corrupt contract.”
Jagdeo said he told this to President Granger when they met last Thursday.

