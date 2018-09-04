Govt. officials, local Pastors among those honoured by UN-accredited body

State officials and local pastors were among those bestowed with special honours from the United Nations-backed Christian organizations, World of Life Ministries International (WOLMI) and the Canadian International Chaplaincy Association, (CICA) last Friday evening.

During an intimate reception ceremony held at Herdmanston Lodge in Queenstown, Pro-Chancellor of CICA and Seminary Dr. Devon Bannister presented certificates and awards to the recipients.

The list of honorees included Minister within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Annette Ferguson; Army Chief, Brigadier Patrick West; Assistant Commissioner of Police, Clifton Hicken, and Assistant Commissioner of Police Nigel Hoppie; Dr Emaly Persaud-Nedd; Reverend Denise Harris, Reverend Roger Harper; Reverend Clement Moore; Reverend Rudolph Samaroo; Apostle Alex Selorm, Pamela Facey, Jason Yorrick and Naresh Sarwan.

As officials of the State, Brigadier West, Assistant Commissioner Hicken, Minister Ferguson, and Assistant Commissioner Hoppie were presented with awards for their most distinguished service in their field of work.

Rev Harris, Rev. Harper, Rev. Moore and Rev. Samaroo received chaplaincy licences and certificates.

Assistant Commissioner Hoppie and Dr Persaud–Nedd were bestowed with honorary doctorate of divinity awardees.

In a brief interview with Kaieteur News, Dr Bannister, the Pro-Chancellor of CICA and Seminary explained that the organization, which he represents has bestowed awards on hundreds of Statesmen and Church leaders throughout the world.

Dr. Bannister, an overseas-based Guyanese, has travelled to various parts of the world to honour noteworthy men and women for their service in specified fields.

“It has been my distinguished honour to present such persons with awards and to recognize them for the work they have been doing. I count it, a special privilege to return to Guyana, the land of my birth, to honour the people who have so graciously given to their church, community and country.”

Dr Bannister had explained that WOLMI is the first and only Full Gospel Church to be granted an NGO in Special Consultative Status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council, (ECOSOC), the highest level of accreditation that is awarded internationally to all designates.

In this capacity, WOLMI is able to appoint and accredit ambassadorial representatives annually to offices of the United Nations worldwide and numerous ambassadors-at-large.

Through established links with governmental bodies and other international organizations, WOLMI is on a path to assist the UN in executing its mandate of maintaining world peace, promoting education and fighting poverty.

The Church body is headed by Dr. Phillip Phinn, current Chief Executive Officer and Chief UN Ambassador of the WOLMI.

According to Dr Bannister, the organization has set foot in all seven continents and has representatives in at least 25 countries across the world. In Guyana, representatives of the UN-accredited body include Archbishop Wingrove Babb and Reverend Kester Deane.