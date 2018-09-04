Elegant Jewellery and Pawn Shop supports GSCL Inc for Prime Minister’s Cup 2

Elegant Jewellery and Pawn Shop has thrown their support behind the Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc. (GSCL) for the staging of the second edition of the Prime Minister’s T20 Cup.

This partnership was announced yesterday when the entity presented a cheque to the organisers at the Regal Stationery Computer Centre, 69 Seafort Street, Campbellville.

Devon Callendar of Elegant Jewellery and Pawn Shop who made the presentation to Secretary of the GSCL Inc. Telesha Ousman, said they are happy to be part such a tournament once again and is looking forward to an exciting and successful one.

He added that softball cricket is a family oriented sport and is calling on the fans to support the game. Ousman expressed gratitude to the sponsor and said that the tournament has attracted some of the top teams locally and also involves teams from Canada, New York and Florida.

The tournament is being held in association with the National Sports Commission and the Ministry of the Presidency Department of Social Cohesion, Culture, Youth and Sports.

Ousman pointed out that lighted bails will be used in the finals and no entrance fee would be charged. The tournament will be played in the Allstars and Masters Categories and Ousman informed that the winning team in the Allstars segment will take home a trophy and $700,000 and the runner-up a trophy and $100,000 while the champion side in the Masters Division will pocket a trophy and $600,000 and the runner-up a trophy and $100,000. Members of the finalists will also be given medals.

The GSCL Inc. Secretary indicated that Florida/Guyana Hope, one of the teams in the tournament, will present USD$20,000 to the Guyana/Florida Hope Charitable organisation during the competition which will commence on October 19 and conclude on October 21 at the Everest Cricket Club Ground.

The first 12 teams that register in the Allstars category and 16 in the Masters Division will be accepted and according to Ousman, nine teams have registered so far in the Allstars category and 10 in the Masters.

The venues identified for preliminary matches are Everest, Muslim Youth Organisation, Gandhi Youth Organisation, GNIC Sports Club, Demerara Cricket Club, Police, Malteenoes Sports Club, YMCA and Ogle.

Live cross over band and cheerleaders will provide added entertainment during the finals while there will be lots of giveaways for the fans. (Zaheer Mohamed)