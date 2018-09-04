EBFA / Juicy Juice U-13 League…. Timehri hold off Agricola to lift championship trophy after exciting draw; Ian Daniels is HGS & MVP

What will be a goal to remember for some time in the future by his colleagues and himself was tucked in by Timehri Panthers’ Omar Sam in the 46th minute of an intense battle which eventually earned them the championship trophy in the inaugural East Bank Football Association (EBFA) / Juicy Juice Under-13 League which ended on Sunday last at the Timehri Red ground.

This league went all the way to the final match between the two sides that kept their unbeaten records intact after a memorable match. Going into the game, Timehri had won their previous eight (8) matches while Agricola had won seven (1) and drew one.

So it was anticipated to be a keen tussle and that it turned out to be; Agricola leading marksman and the league top goal scorer, Ian Daniels was again the player to watch and he delivered in just the 4th minute when he worked his way past the Timehri defenders and fired past the goalkeeper much to the of the Agricola fans on hand.

Agricola was the more dominant team but the Timehri lads kept their composure and bided their time. In the 46th minute there was a scrimmage in front of goal which allowed Sam to pounce on a loose ball that goalie Andel Manoharlall was not in control of to tap in the equalising goal and what turned out to be the most important goal of the league for them.

It was a fitting end to a well contested league featuring ten (10) of the clubs affiliated to the EBFA. Diamond United, in the best showing ever at any level, took the third place trophy while fellow village club, Diamond Upsetters walked away with the fourth place trophy.

Agricola won all but one of the individual awards. Timehri Panthers’ Colin David was named Best Coach of the League. Ian Daniels who ended with an astounding 32 goals in 9 matches won the Highest Goal Scorer trophy as well as the Most Valuable Player prize. Fellow teammate, Andel Manoharlall copped the Best Goalkeeper trophy.

Representing the sponsor, Suriea Manufacturing, Distributors of Juicy Juice, Sean Rodrigues in remarks before the presentation informed the clubs that the company was very pleased to be associated with the EBFA through sponsorship of the U13 league which no doubt brought to the fore, a number of talented youths that he is confident would go on to represent Guyana.

”Our company had no hesitation in joining with the association to do this league especially since it gives our youths a positive avenue to showcase and develop their skills. Congrats to Timehri, Agricola, Diamond United and Diamond Upsetters and all the other clubs which participated in this league. You have displayed great discipline to be here every playing day to compete and that in itself is commendable.

We at Sureia would continue to do our bit in giving back to the community and empowering the community through sports. We have also been doing our bit in other sports including cricket. We wish you all the best in the new school term and encourage you to always make your education, priority which would help you to be better rounded persons.”

The EBFA extended sincere thanks Sureia Manufacturing for its partnership and is looking forward to many more collaborations as they continue to empower the youths of the East Bank and Linden Soesdyke Highway, through football.

Attention will now turn to the annual Ralph Green sponsored Under-11 League which will kick off in two weeks time. The EBFA will this weekend run off a Coaches Workshop that would be Facilitated by its Technical Advisor Winston Benons and GFF/EBFA Technical Development Officer, Devnon Winter.

Final Points Table

Team P W L D GF GA GD Points

Timehri Panthers 9 8 0 1 44 4 +40 25

Agricola 9 7 0 2 50 10 +40 23

Diamond United 9 6 2 1 45 24 +21 19

Diamond Upsetters 9 4 3 2 19 24 -5 14

Swan FC 9 4 4 1 13 17 -4 13

Herstelling Raiders 9 4 4 1 20 28 -8 13

SPKV FC 9 3 6 0 14 33 -19 9

Hararuni Eagles 9 2 6 1 7 26 -19 7

Soesdyke Falcons 9 1 6 2 10 25 -15 5

KK Warriors 9 1 7 1 8 41 -33 4