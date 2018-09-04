Latest update September 4th, 2018 12:43 AM

Courtney Benn Contracting Services supports Guinness Cage

Sep 04, 2018

Rawle Welch (right) of Three Peat Promotions, collecting the sponsorship cheque from Courtney Benn Contracting Services representative, Johan Feedee.

They are regarded as one of the leading entities in the construction industry that has also played a similar role in the development of sports and youths. On Friday, Courtney Benn Contracting Services became the latest entity to partner with the Three Peat Promotions / Guinness Cage Competition following the presentation of a cheque for an undisclosed sum to Promotions representative Rawle Welch, during a simple ceremony.
According to a release from the Company, they had no hesitation in arriving at a positive decision to support the tournament when approached since they felt that the initiative by the Promotions to improve relationships among the participating communities and to foster a better understanding of the respective cultures was a step in the right direction that will ultimately lead to social cohesion.
Welch in his response thanked the Company for its timely support, especially since it came at short notice and the act of goodwill clearly demonstrates their commitment to youth and social development among communities across Guyana.
The tournament dubbed ‘The East Coast Best versus the Rest’ is being held at the Haslington Market Tarmac with the semi-finals and final set for this Friday. The semi-final matchups are Uprising versus Broad Street and Sparta Boss taking on Leopold Street with the winners set to clash in the final, while the losers will play for third place.

