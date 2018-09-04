Bush Lot Softball Cup set for September 16

Softball teams will battle for supremacy in the inaugural Bush Lot Softball Cup as Arrowhead Promotions in association with Bush Lot United Sports Club on the West Coast of Berbice will be hosting a 10-overs a-side knockout competition.

The tournament is slated for September 16 and action gets underway from 08:30hrs at the Bush Lot Sports Club Ground. The one-day event according to the organisers will see over $100,000 in cash and trophies up for grabs.

Interested teams can contact the organisers on 696 9659, 619 2674 or 655 5067 before 14th September for registration. There will be lots of side attractions.