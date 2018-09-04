Bingo Spartans hammer Saints; Old Fort, Hikers & Joseph Warriors also victorious

By Zaheer Mohamed

Bingo Spartans hammered GCC Hurricanes 11-0, Old Fort defeated Senior Saints 9-2, Hikers Cadets trounced Saints 11-1 while Joseph Warriors got passed Old Fort 5-2 when the Guyana Hockey Board Outdoor Development League continued yesterday at St. Stanislaus ground, Carifesta Avenue.

Bingo Spartans continued their fine showing in the Solo Girls U19 category with a commendable display as GCC Hurricanes found no answers to their attacking style of play. Alana Cheung put them ahead in the 12th minute with a field goal before Abosaide Cadogan stitched in four goals to anchor her team. She hit the back of the net in the 15th before scoring her second in the 16th. She was on target again in the 23rd and 26th while Paige Fernandes netted her only goal in the 19th. Sarah Klantky scored a hat-trick with goals in the 25th, 27th and 37th minutes while Makeda Harding slotted home in the 30th and Madison Fernandes in the 33rd minute.

Saint Joseph and Saints played to a 1-1 stalemate; Carolyn Deane put Saint Joseph ahead in the 8th minute before Kizia Chinian found the equaliser in the 30th. In the Boys segment, Hikers beat North Ruimveldt Multilateral 4-0. Shamere Garnette handed Hikers the advantage in the 13th minute while Samuel Garnette doubled the lead in the 29th.

Baraka Garnette and Tivesarid Garnette added to the tally with goals in the 35th and 40th minute, respectively. Joseph Warriors went ahead as early as in the 4th minute against Old Fort when Daniel Baldeo found the back of the net.

Warren then stretched the lead in the 12th minute before Nandalall Persaud added another in the 13th. Omar Hopkinson reduced the deficit in the 20th while Williams was again on target in the 24th. Brandon Abrahams netted in the 30th minute for Joseph Warriors before Old Fort had their second goal when Rafael Robertson scored in the 38th.

In the Men’s Bounty Paper Towel Second Division, Old Fort proved too much for Senior Saints. Theodore Thierence opened the scoring in the 4th minute before Omar Hopkinson netted his first in the 10th while Khristopher Low added another two minutes later.

Yonnick Peters pulled one back for Senior Saints in the 18th before Warren Williams and Jael Gaskin scored one each in the 23rd minute. Hopkinson hammered in three more in the 25th, 28th and 33rd minute to complete his helmet-trick.

Kwesi Lewis scored Senior Saints’ second in the 31st minute while John Abrahams put his name on the score sheet for Old Fort in the 39th. Hikers Cadets was too much for Saints U19s in their encounter.

Saints U19s took the lead in the first minute of the game, but it was all downhill for them thereafter as Christian Sumeer and Brian Asregado scored four each for Hikers. Sumeer scored in the 5th, 25th, 30th and 38th minute while Asregado netted in the 8th, 11th, 18th and 32nd. Jerazeno Bell found the back of the net for Hikers in the 14th and 23rd while his teammate Colonel Heywood slotted home in the 27th.