BCB/RHTYSC Patron’s T10 Cricket Tournament… Rose Hall Town Gizmos & Gadgets to clash with Albion in final tomorrow under lights

Sep 04, 2018 Sports 0

Kevlon Anderson

Kevin Sinclair

As has become the norm in Berbice First Division cricket, long time rivals Rose Hall Town Gizmos & Gadgets and Albion Community Centre Cricket Club would clash in the final of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club sponsored Berbice Cricket Board Patron’s Green Economy 10/10 tournament.
Rose Hall Town Gizmos & Gadgets joined Albion Cricket Club in the Final after defeating Blairmont Community Centre Cricket Club by 27 runs in the lone semifinal at the historic Port Mourant Cricket Ground.
Blairmont won the toss and invited Rose Hall Town Gizmos & Gadgets to take first strike. National all-rounder Clinton Pestano blasted 41 to lead his team to 96-6 and received support from Eon Hooper 15 and Kevin Sinclair 12.
Pestano was brutal on Amir Khan and Nigel Deodat taking 13 and 26 runs respectively from an over. Deodat was struck for three sixes and two fours. Legspinner Kevin Jawahir 2-9 and left arm spinner Parmanand Ramdhan 2-6 bowled well for Blairmont.
In the coldness of the afternoon, the trio of Rose Hall Town Gizmos & Gadgets pacers bowled with fire to reduce Blairmont Community Centre Cricket Club to 69-6 from their allotted overs. Clinton Pestano, Keon Sinclair and Sylus Tyndall took two wickets for apiece only Seon Glasgow and veteran Imran Khan 14 not out reached double figures.
The Final and 3rd Place matches would be played tomorrow under lights at the Albion Cricket Ground. Blairmont and Rose Hall Canje would clash in the 3rd place match from 16:00hrs. Blairmont will be led by Shabeer Baksh and includes Seon Glasgow, Nigel Deodat, Marvin Prashad, Imran Khan and Parmanand Ramdhan while Rose Hall Canje who are making a return to First Division after a long break would be spearheaded by Ameer Rahaman, Sasenarine Sukhdeo, Mark Sampson, Balram Samaroo and Gregory Crandon.
Albion Community Centre Cricket Club and Rose Hall Town Gismos & Gadgets over the last decade have won the majority of tournaments organised by the Berbice Cricket Board and this final promises to be a close one.
Albion Community Centre have in their line-up, Gudakesh Motie-Kanhai, Jonathan Foo, Kevin Umroa, Ritesh Umroa, Antonio February and Karran Arjpaul. The Shawn Pereira led Rose Hall Town Gizmos & Gadgets will also feature Clinton Pestano, Eon Hooper, Kevin Sinclair, Kevlon Anderson, Junior Sinclair and Keith Simpson.
The Winning team would take home $150 000.00 and the Patron’s Cup while the Berbice Cricket Board would hand out $75 000.00, $50 000.00 and $25 000.00 respectively for 2nd, 3rd and 4th places.
The tournament has been organised by the Berbice Cricket Board in recognition of the Patron of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, His Excellency, President David Granger. Representatives of the President are expected to be present to hand over the prizes.

