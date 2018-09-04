Annual Maurice Solomon Golf Tourney… Haniff, Walker and Escarraga win; Solomon made Life Member of LGC

The Course was in great condition and ‘Papo’ Nazeem Haniff brought all his past professional golf skills to the fore to emerge overall Net Champion of the Annual Maurice Solomon Golf Tournament (played in the flights format) on Saturday last at the Lusignan Golf Course.

In the ‘A’ or championship Flight, ‘Papo Haniff 68/75, also playing golf for over 30 years, seemed to relish the occasion and emerged first in his flight; second was Mike Mangal 70/78 who won the tie against reigning Guyana Open champion Avinash Persaud 70/72 in the countback on the “back nine”.

Former Guyana Open champion Mohanlall Dinanauth 73/78 and his son, an emerging phenomenon, Kevin Dinanauth 73/76, tied for 4th place while Richard Haniff 74/83, placed 6th.

In the ‘B’ flight, copping the first place was William Walker 69/79 followed in 2nd by Bridgelall ‘Jacks’ Harry 69/86.

Other scores worthy of note were David Harry 70/13; Joaan Deo 70/16; Parmanand ‘Max’ Persaud 71/13; Lekhnarine ‘Mahesh’ Shivraj 71/17 and a much improved Brian Hackett, 76/94.

The Flight ‘C’ winner were Guillermo Escarraga 71/93 who got the better of the 2nd placed Jorge Medina, 75/103. Also of note were performances by Mark Lashley 78/102 and Troy Cadogan 79/104.

Among other prizes given were Best Gross and Longest Drive which were both won by Avinash Persaud (72) and the Overall Best Net and Nearest to The Pin both won by ‘Papo’ Haniff. Staff members of the sponsor were on hand to assist with the distribution of prizes.

Life Membership

Meanwhile, Maurice Solomon & Co. of 92 Oronoque Street Queenstown, Georgetown

CEO, Maurice Solomon who has been involved in golfing for over 30 years, and has been associated with the Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) for that same period, was conferred with a Life Member plaque in recognition of his sterling and faithful contribution to the LGC and the game in Guyana.

The quiet and statesmanlike octogenarian, who has maintained his love for and proficiency at the game, is distinctive in his support for all the improvements that the club ventures into. At a simple ceremony at the end of the tournament, his golfing buddies of over 30 years, Richard Hanoman and Hemraj Kissoon who were present, emphasized their appreciation of the honor bestowed on Solomon.