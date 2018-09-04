$27.1M Eccles Health Centre project delays…Region rejects low grade zinc sheets used by contractor

The Region 4 (Demerara – Mahaica) administration and the contractor on the Eccles Health Centre on the East Bank of Demerara, appear to be headed to a showdown over the project.

Regional Executive Officer (REO), Pauline Lucas and regional councillors have expressed concerns over the slow pace at which work has progressed. The project was slated to be completed at the end of June, but is yet to be completed despite several warnings and notices by the Region’s engineering department. Regional officials have expressed concerns about some aspects of the work.

Among the burning issues is the zinc sheets used by the contractor.

Kaieteur News understands that during a visit to the project, Lucas raised concerns as to why the contractor was utilizing 28 gauge zinc sheets and not the 26 gauge which was in the bill of quantities. It was pointed out that the 26 gauge is a superior quality and standard of zinc sheet to the cheaper 28 gauge, which was used by the contractor.

The region is said to be demanding that the contractor change the sheets. It is unclear if the contractor will comply with this demand.

The Eccles Health Centre project was awarded to Vision General Construction for $27.1M. Several councillors and officials within the region share the view that the discoveries are being made at a time when the contractor is seeking to be paid his remaining monies for the project.

“As the Accounting Officer for this Region, it is my responsibility to be vigilant and prudent and therefore let me warn contractors that sloppy and unacceptable work would not be tolerated by me. If they have the view that they can give us anything in Region Four and we would accept it, then think again, as I will not be paying tax payers’ monies for work that lacks quality, standard, and is executed in an untimely manner,” Lucas has warned contractors. The REO had expressed frustration over the manner in which some contractors were operating, thus resulting in her undertaking a number of impromptu visits to projects being overseen by the region. Kaieteur News was told that the contractor had given a verbal commitment to complete the project in another three weeks.

In the meantime, the residents of Eccles continue to await the promised health centre.