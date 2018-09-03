Latest update September 3rd, 2018 12:58 AM

RFA Pre Heritage Finals…Guyana Rush Saints take female crown; Tabatinga lift male title

Sep 03, 2018 Sports 0

The St. Ignatius Sports Ground was a hive of activity Saturday evening last when the Rupununi Football Association (RFA) brought off their Pre-Heritage Finals which was well supported.

Guyana Rush Saints FC Female Team

In the female final, Guyana Rush Saints Football Club fought back from a goal down to emerge as the winners via a 2-1 score over Gladiators Football Club.
The winning goals were scored by Vowsiema Michael in the 40th minute and Samantha Paulino who sealed the deal in the 82nd minute. Gladiators had taken the lead through a Vandette Henry 14th minute effort.
In the Male final, it was a similar score line in favour of Tabatinga FC over Gladiators FC. The winners got their goals from Howard Williams in the 65th minute and Travis Franklyn in the 84th minute. Gladiators’ consolation goals came off the boot of Ken Salvador in the 76th minute.
Snatchers Fotball Club’s Male and Female teams secured the respective third place prizes. The winning trophy for the Male champions was sponsored by Peter Parks while Nobert Williams and family sponsored the Female championship trophy.
Businessman Ken Grant sponsored the male second place trophy; the Referees body did the same for the Female second place. James La Rose sponsored the third place trophy for the Females and Rush Saints FC took care of the remaining incentives which included medals, trophies for Highest Goal Scorers, MVP and Best Goalkeepers.
Cash prizes were also presented to the first, second and third placed teams in the amounts of $100,000,$70,000 and $50,000.

