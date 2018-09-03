Limacol football tourney continues tonight at MOE ground

Latest update September 3rd, 2018 12:58 AM

The third annual Limacol football tournament, which has 12 teams matching skills in a round-robin/knockout format continues tonight at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground, Carifesta Avenue with a double header from 18:00hrs.
Pouderoyen Football Club (FC) will clash with Beacons FC in their first match of the competition which has teams divided into three groups vying for a chance to win the top prize of $600,000 and the Limacol Championship trophy.
In the feature match tonight from 20:00hrs, Police that lost their opening game to Mahaica Determinators 1-0, will play the experienced Northern Rangers unit that drew 1-1 with Pele FC in their opening match.
The runners-up in the tourney will pocket $300,000, third $150,000 and fourth $75,000. Meanwhile, fans will enter the MOE venue that will host the competition throughout free of cost for all the group stage games.

