GHB Outdoor Development League…Cadogan leads Bingo Spartans to huge win; Hikers Gadgets and Hikers triumph

Abosaide Cadogan turned in a commendable performance to lead Bingo Spartans to a 6-1 victory over Woodpecker Hikers while Hikers Gadgets and Hikers triumphed when the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) Outdoor Development League was contested on Saturday at St. Stanislaus ground.

Playing in the Women’s Bounty Paper Towel Second Division segment, Cadogan handed her team the lead in the 5th minute before extending the advantage six minutes later. She proved too much for her opponents defence and completed her hat-trick in the 18th.

Woodpecker Hikers found it somewhat difficult to contain their rival and Cadogan scored her fourth in the 29th before she added another in the 32nd. Shondelle Durant pulled one back for Woodpecker Hikers in the 35th while Cadogan scored her sixth in the 39th.

Saints beat Old Forte 3-0 in their encounter; Cherub Autar opened the scoring in the 11th minute before Tekeisha Deleon netted a double to cement her team’s victory. Her first came in the 32nd minute while her second was scored one minute later, both field goals.

In the Men’s Division, Hikers Gadgets overcame Old Forte 3-1. Jerezeneo Bell gave Hikers Gadgets the lead in the 15th minute before Theodore Thierens drew Old Forte level one minute later.

However Hikers Gadgets showed more purpose and Devon Munroe gave them the advantage in the 20th before Cove Bowman netted his teams’ third in the 36th. GCC ‘The Sequel’ defeated GCC Bounty 4-1.

GCC Bounty took the lead in the 4th minute when Jason Gomes scored a field goal. However their advantage was short-lived as Medroy Scotland hammered in a penalty corner in the 9th minute before Devin Hooper gave GCC ‘The Sequel’ the lead one minute later.

Phillip Fernandes then anchored his team victory with field goals in the 28th and 29th minute.

In the Solo Girls U19 competition, Hikers beat Saints Sonics 2-0. One of the goals was awarded due to the late arrival of Saints Sonics team while Hikers second was notched in by Tivesarid Garnette in the 11th minute.

In the Boy’s category, GCC Pitbulls gained a walk over from Saints Splinters; three goals were awarded for the win. (Zaheer Mohamed)

Photos from left Abosaide Cadogan,

Jerezeno Bell (left) fights for the ball against Chris Low