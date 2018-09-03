GFF/Pele Alumini Frank Watson U15 League – Georgetown…Eastveldt thump Beacon, Santos overcome Blackpearl

Eastveldt hammered Beacon FC 7-0, Santos needled Blackpearl and Pele drew with Beacon FC 1-1 when the latest action of the GFF/Pele Alumini Frank Watson U15 League in Georgetown continued on Saturday at the Carifesta Sports Complex Ground.

Eastveldt dominated from the onset and led 3-0 at half time before scoring four more goals in the second half in a game which was reduced to 40 minutes. S. James put them ahead in the 10th minute before stretching the lead five minutes later with both goals coming from inside the box. Ryan Apple netted his first in the 17th from inside the area before D. Kelman slotted home in the 23rd.

Apple scored his second in the 26th while Brandon Solomon found the back of the net one minute later. A. Vasconsellos completed the rout in the 30th minute. Darron Niles 15th minute penalty handed Santos the lead and despite creating several other opportunities but failed to finish in a game which they completely dominated.

In the days’ first encounter Matthew Layne put Pele ahead in the 4th minute before Mickel Andrews drew Beacon level in the 13th. Both teams had several chances to take the lead following the interval but failed to find the back of the net. The competition continues on Saturday.