Establishment of JOF Haynes Law School on agenda for CLE meetings

The feasibility study for the establishment of the JOF Haynes Law School in Guyana will be a major focus of the Executive meetings of the Council for Legal Education (CLE) to be hosted at the Marriott Hotel, Kingston, Georgetown from September 6-8.
President David Granger will address the opening of the Meeting of the CLE on September 7 and Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Basil Williams, SC., MP, as the host, will deliver welcome remarks.
In January 2017, the Attorney General signed the historic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the University of the Caribbean (UCC) and Law College of the Americas (LCA) for the establishment of the JOF Haynes Law School in Guyana.
The Attorney General during the Executive meetings of CLE last year in Jamaica was part of the process aimed at furthering the programme to sensitise the Jamaican public on the establishment of the law school in Guyana.
The establishment of the school, AG Williams said, is expected to significantly reduce the cost, particularly to Guyanese, to continue with their law studies while attracting other students from across the Caribbean.
Sixty participants have, thus far, confirmed attendance at the meetings, among them Chairman of the CLE, a representative of the Caribbean Court of Justice, Attorneys General, members of the Bar Association, representatives of the Hugh Wooding Law School, as well as Principals of the three Law Schools located in Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica and the Bahamas.
The event, which is being hosted here for the fifth time, is a collaboration between the Government of Guyana and the CLE.
