EDFA U13 Challenge Tournament…Golden Stars FC play unbeaten to emerge champs

In its effort to continue the development of football in its jurisdiction the East Demerara Football Association (EDFA) hosted its first annual U13 Challenge Football Tournament at the Golden Grove Ground on Saturday last.

Five clubs, Ann’s Grove United, Golden Stars, Melanie, Buxton Stars and Beterverwagting/Triumph United which fielded two teams, competed. The tournament was played on a round-robin basis with the top three teams receiving a trophy each with medals presented members of the winning.

The tournament MVP received a trophy, while the most promising player was given a pair of football boots donated by former national player, Les Charles Critchlow. The most outstanding player of each team was presented with school bags, compliments of the EDFA President, Mr. Alfred King.

Before the tournament began the players were encouraged by Second Vice President of the EDFA Ms Gillian Frank to be disciplined and focused in order to achieve their goals. Ms Frank also told the participants to play fairly even though they all want to win since winning doesn’t always matter in sport.

The tournament was very competitive since three teams finished third only for that position to be decided on goals scored. Golden Stars which played unbeaten lifted the Championship trophy with BV ‘B’ and ‘A’ teams coming in second and third respectively.

The individual prize winners are as follows: Tournament MVP and Highest Goal Scorer – Travis Williams (6 Goals) of Golden Stars FC; Most Promising Player – Joel Lallman of Melanie FC; Outstanding Players for each club were Ann’s Grove United FC – Kellon Waterman, Golden Stars FC- Ezekiel King, Melanie FC – Joel Lallman, Buxton Stars FC- Omari Edwards, BV/Triumph United ‘A’- Jaden Harris and BV/Triumph ‘B’ – Omar Hector.

Points Table

Teams Played W L Points

Golden Stars 5 5 0 15

BV/Triumph United ‘B’ 5 3 2 9

BV/Triumph ‘A’ 5 2 3 6

Ann’s Grove United 5 2 3 6

Buxton Stars 5 2 3 6

Melanie 5 1 4 3