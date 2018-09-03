Diamond home owner who drilled well arrested, to be charged

Latest update September 3rd, 2018 12:58 AM
Soownauth Gorakh, the home owner, who drilled a well in his backyard at lot 1200 4th Street, Section A Block X, Diamond, on the East Bank of Demerara, and hit natural gas reserves, has been arrested and is to be charged soon.
The man was arrested on Saturday night by a plain clothes superintendent of police after an investigation into the drilling of the illegal well, led to recommendations being made to have him charged for his negligence.
The drilling fiasco, which resulted in millions of dollars in damage to the man’s home and many surrounding properties, sparked a multi-agency effort to bring the situation under control.
