Dental Imports Guyana Inc. sponsor GSSF Steel Plate Match

Latest update September 3rd, 2018 12:58 AM
The Guyana Sport Shooting Foundation (GSSF) has announced plans for a Steel Challenge Match which has attracted sponsorship from Dental Imports Guyana Inc (DIG).
The GSSF, an affiliate of the Steel Challenge Shooting Association (SCSA), continues to promote this simple, yet action-packed shooting sport to local pistol shooters by organising such matches on a regular basis.
Steel Challenge is considered to be the fastest practical shooting competition in the world. All matches comply with all rules and regulations stipulated by the SCSA.
Chairman of the SCSA Committee, Dr. Pravesh Harry reported that three exciting stages are being planned where competitors will be shooting at 5 steel targets which are arranged in preconfigured positions. Scoring will be done using a timer which records the time taken for a shooter to complete engaging all 5 targets.
The shooter’s time is his/her score, with time added for targets not hit. Scores are entered into a specialised software, and the shooter with the lowest overall time wins the match. Participants will fall under two divisions, Limited, and Production with prizes being awarded to the top three shooters in each division courtesy.
At the simple hand-over ceremony, Company Secretary, Dr. Kevin Jodah shared that Dental Imports Guyana (DIG) is pleased to sponsor the GSSF Steel Challenge Match and indicated DIG’s commitment to the GSSF and safe sport shooting activities.
DIG Inc., recently established by Dr. Pravesh Harry and Dr.Kevin Jodah, is a local, efficient, and reliable dental supplies company. More information on the GSSF can be found on its website: www.Guyana SportShooting.com.
