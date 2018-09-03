Latest update September 3rd, 2018 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Calvin Ming pulls off amazing podium finish after qualifying ninth

Sep 03, 2018 Sports 0

After qualifying in ninth position for the final race of the 2018 Cooper Tyres Mazda USF2000 series last Saturday in Portland, Oregon, Guyanese Motor Racer Calvin Ming pulled off an incredible podium finish.

Calvin Ming stands on the third step of the podium following race one of the Cooper Tyres Mazda USF2000 Series in Portland, Oregon.

Driving very consistently, he was able to move up to finish in 3rd position at the end of the 25 lap race, around the Portland International Raceway’s 1.97 miles long circuit with 12 turns. Ahead of Ming were Kyle Kirkwood who won the race and Igor Fraga that finished second.
The Guyanese, who finished 3rd driving for the Pabst Racing team was elevated one podium spot after a 30-second penalty for initial second place finisher and Exclusive Motorsports driver, Fragga, after Stewards found the Brazilian guilty of avoidable contact.
Ming, who was able to patiently move through the pack from ninth, bode his time well, getting up to fifth before a full course yellow brought out the safety car. On the restart, Ming was able to navigate through a first corner tussle between Pabst teammates Rasmus Lidnh of Sweden and Kaylen Frederick of the United States to move up to third. He defended that third for the remaining four laps of the race under pressure.

More in this category

Sports

GHB Outdoor Development League…Cadogan leads Bingo Spartans to huge win; Hikers Gadgets and Hikers triumph

GHB Outdoor Development League…Cadogan leads Bingo Spartans to...

Sep 03, 2018

Abosaide Cadogan turned in a commendable performance to lead Bingo Spartans to a 6-1 victory over Woodpecker Hikers while Hikers Gadgets and Hikers triumphed when the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB)...
Read More
Calvin Ming pulls off amazing podium finish after qualifying ninth

Calvin Ming pulls off amazing podium finish after...

Sep 03, 2018

CMRC Stage 3…Truelove secures valuable points for Team Mohamed’s; Andrew King wins to strengthen title defence

CMRC Stage 3…Truelove secures valuable...

Sep 03, 2018

GCA/GISE/Star Party Rental 1st Div. Cricket…Tons from Bookie & Savory power Cops to semis; Stephenson’s fifty guides UG to other semi

GCA/GISE/Star Party Rental 1st Div....

Sep 03, 2018

GFF/Pele Alumini Frank Watson U15 League – Georgetown…Eastveldt thump Beacon, Santos overcome Blackpearl

GFF/Pele Alumini Frank Watson U15 League –...

Sep 03, 2018

Banks DIH/GABA Leagues…Guardians beat Ravens on rain hit opening night

Banks DIH/GABA Leagues…Guardians beat...

Sep 03, 2018

Features/Columnists

Kaiteur-News-Cartoon-Sep.-02-2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]