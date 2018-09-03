Calvin Ming pulls off amazing podium finish after qualifying ninth

After qualifying in ninth position for the final race of the 2018 Cooper Tyres Mazda USF2000 series last Saturday in Portland, Oregon, Guyanese Motor Racer Calvin Ming pulled off an incredible podium finish.

Driving very consistently, he was able to move up to finish in 3rd position at the end of the 25 lap race, around the Portland International Raceway’s 1.97 miles long circuit with 12 turns. Ahead of Ming were Kyle Kirkwood who won the race and Igor Fraga that finished second.

The Guyanese, who finished 3rd driving for the Pabst Racing team was elevated one podium spot after a 30-second penalty for initial second place finisher and Exclusive Motorsports driver, Fragga, after Stewards found the Brazilian guilty of avoidable contact.

Ming, who was able to patiently move through the pack from ninth, bode his time well, getting up to fifth before a full course yellow brought out the safety car. On the restart, Ming was able to navigate through a first corner tussle between Pabst teammates Rasmus Lidnh of Sweden and Kaylen Frederick of the United States to move up to third. He defended that third for the remaining four laps of the race under pressure.