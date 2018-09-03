Biker killed after struck by ‘drunk’ policeman

Latest update September 3rd, 2018 12:58 AM

A 23-year-old biker was killed on the spot at around 23.30 hrs yesterday on Mandela Avenue, after he was struck by a Guyana Police Force minibus that was driven by an allegedly intoxicated constable.
Akeem Anthony, of Lot 338 East Ruimveldt Housing Scheme, Georgetown, was reportedly hurled into a ditch on Mandela Avenue, in the vicinity of ‘Back Circle’, East Ruimveldt.
He was pronounced dead on arrival at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).
Police said that a breathalyser test revealed that the rank had consumed above the legal limit of alcohol. The rank has been placed under close arrest.

Dead: Akeem Anthony

Anthony’s mangled motorcycle at the scene of the accident

Anthony was said to have worked at a catering service and was the member of a football club.
A man claiming to be an eyewitness said that Anthony was heading west on his motorcycle CJ 511, along Mandela Avenue, when he turned north, with the intention of heading to the “Back Circle.” Instead, he ended up in the path of the police-owned Grey Toyota “Pit Bull” minibus, PVV 4652, that was heading east on Mandela Avenue.
The witness claimed that Anthony was flung several feet. Kaieteur News understands that he ended up in a nearby ditch.
The driver immediately exited and identified himself as a policeman.
One witness claimed the driver’s speech seemed slurred he smelt of alcohol.
The rank and persons on the scene placed the motionless Anthony in the minibus and took him to the GPHC where he was pronounced dead.

Police remove remnants of the dead man’s motorcycle

When Kaieteur News visited Anthony’s home, his mother, Sharon Mitchell had just returned from the hospital, and was still in shock.
The police vehicle was lodged at the East La Penitence Police Station. The left headlamp and bumper of the heavily-tinted bus were damaged.
The victim’s body is presently at the GPHC mortuary awaiting a post mortem examination.

