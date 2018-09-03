Banks DIH/GABA Leagues…Guardians beat Ravens on rain hit opening night

Latest update September 3rd, 2018 12:58 AM

The Banks DIH sponsored Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA) Under-23, Second and First Division Leagues which are usually ran concurrently bounced off Saturday night at the recently resurfaced Burnham Hard-Court, Middle and Carmichael Streets with an Under-23 and First Division match.

Pacesetters’ Troy David (5) is floored after attempting a layup in the washed out U23 game against UG Trojans. (Calvin Chapman photo)

Under the refurbished lights, Nikkolai Smith who seemed fully recovered for his leg injury top scored with 21 points for Plaisance Guardians in their 20-point, 67-47 victory over Dyna’s Ravens.
Smith, who sunk one three-pointer in the win, was assisted ably by his skipper Marlon Chesney who tossed in 16 points while their teammate Anton Fileen swooshed in 15 valuable points. Netting for last season’s National Club Championship runners’ up, Ravens, were Tyrone Hamid with 19 and Captain Dominic Vincente, 13 points.
Meanwhile, in the opening U23 match, Pacesetters led University of Guyana (UG)Trojans 51-44 at the end of the third quarter but heavy rainfall didn’t allow the match to continue and head of the GABA, Adrian Hooper, during a press release noted that the game will be rescheduled to another date.
Following last night’s triple header at the same venue, the action will continue on Wednesday with two matches in the U23 division from 18:30hrs when defending champions Colts play Pacesetters while Eagles will oppose UG Trojans in the feature game from 20:30hrs.
Bounty Colts has been outstanding at the BANKS DIH GABA Leagues for the past two seasons, sweeping all three divisions both in 2017 and 2016. (Calvin Chapman)

