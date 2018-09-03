Bandit drops gun, screams ‘like a girl’, leaves trail of urine after victim opens fire

Latest update September 3rd, 2018 12:58 AM
Three bandits bent on robbery dropped a gun and bicycle, while one fled “screaming like a little girl” after a businessman who was their intended target shot at them.
The incident, in which the one with the gun also left a trail of urine, occurred in Cemetery Road near to the building that once housed the A & D Funeral Parlor.
According to reports, the businessman had dropped his girlfriend off in the area. He then parked to ensure that she entered her home safely.
It was then that he saw a man standing at the driver’s side of his door and pointing a gun at him.
The businessman said he immediately drew his licensed handgun and fired several shots at the robber.
He said that the bandit immediately dropped his gun and started to run, screaming “like a little girl,” while leaving a trail of urine on the roadway.
The businessman said he then observed two other men running in the same direction as the gunman, with one of them dropping a bicycle.
He contacted the police and handed over the robber’s firearm. He also gave the ranks a description of the attackers.
Sep 03, 2018Abosaide Cadogan turned in a commendable performance to lead Bingo Spartans to a 6-1 victory over Woodpecker Hikers while Hikers Gadgets and Hikers triumphed when the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB)...
Sep 03, 2018
Sep 03, 2018
Sep 03, 2018
Sep 03, 2018
Sep 03, 2018
The more President Granger expands on his way of thinking about important things in the country, the more difficult... more
Kaieteur News is being taken to task for reporting critically on the China and Belt Initiative. But what Kaieteur News is... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Throughout the 185-year history of the Judicial Committee of the British Privy Council, it has never... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]