Bandit drops gun, screams ‘like a girl’, leaves trail of urine after victim opens fire

Three bandits bent on robbery dropped a gun and bicycle, while one fled “screaming like a little girl” after a businessman who was their intended target shot at them.

The scene of Sunday morning shooting that
caused a bandit to run and leave his gun.

The incident, in which the one with the gun also left a trail of urine, occurred in Cemetery Road near to the building that once housed the A & D Funeral Parlor.
According to reports, the businessman had dropped his girlfriend off in the area. He then parked to ensure that she entered her home safely.
It was then that he saw a man standing at the driver’s side of his door and pointing a gun at him.
The businessman said he immediately drew his licensed handgun and fired several shots at the robber.
He said that the bandit immediately dropped his gun and started to run, screaming “like a little girl,” while leaving a trail of urine on the roadway.
The businessman said he then observed two other men running in the same direction as the gunman, with one of them dropping a bicycle.
He contacted the police and handed over the robber’s firearm. He also gave the ranks a description of the attackers.

