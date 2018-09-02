Work begins on Sheriff St./Mandela Ave upgrade

Rehabilitation work on the $6.4Billion Sheriff/Mandela Road upgrade project has begun.

The project is being carried out in phases beginning with drainage works and the relocation of pipes/utilities.

Acting Project Manager for the Donor Programme at the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Mark Green told the Department of Public Information that contractor Sinohydro Corporation Limited is currently cleaning all the canals and doing sand filling to facilitate the installation of the new pipes and fittings.

“Once we complete the drains and pipe works we’ll then start the embankment work which is to excavate the earth with the sand, loam and crusher run. From then we’ll get a repaired surface on which we’ll build the sidewalks and parking lanes. Once that is completed then we will look to do the pavement rehabilitation,” Green explained

The ministry has since also said that traffic will be monitored in order to minimize disruptions during the peak periods of 07:00hrs to 09:00hrs, and 15:00 to 17:00hrs.

“Road users are advised to, as best as possible, avoid this section of Sheriff Street and use alternative roads in the vicinity of Sheriff Street…”

The alternative roads include Conversation Tree, Bel Air; Railway Embankment Roadway; Church Road, Subryanville and David Street, Kitty.

The current roadway of Sheriff Street/Mandela Avenue is currently in a deplorable state.

It is a key artery, linking the East Coast to the East Bank of Demerara.

The upgrade will complement another critical linkage, the Ogle bypass which will link the East Bank to East Coast via a new road to be built behind the housing schemes starting at Diamond.