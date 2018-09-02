Latest update September 2nd, 2018 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Work begins on Sheriff St./Mandela Ave upgrade

Sep 02, 2018 News 0

The ongoing works, at the northern end of Sheriff Street, near to the seawall.

Rehabilitation work on the $6.4Billion Sheriff/Mandela Road upgrade project has begun.
The project is being carried out in phases beginning with drainage works and the relocation of pipes/utilities.
Acting Project Manager for the Donor Programme at the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Mark Green told the Department of Public Information that contractor Sinohydro Corporation Limited is currently cleaning all the canals and doing sand filling to facilitate the installation of the new pipes and fittings.
“Once we complete the drains and pipe works we’ll then start the embankment work which is to excavate the earth with the sand, loam and crusher run. From then we’ll get a repaired surface on which we’ll build the sidewalks and parking lanes. Once that is completed then we will look to do the pavement rehabilitation,” Green explained
The ministry has since also said that traffic will be monitored in order to minimize disruptions during the peak periods of 07:00hrs to 09:00hrs, and 15:00 to 17:00hrs.
“Road users are advised to, as best as possible, avoid this section of Sheriff Street and use alternative roads in the vicinity of Sheriff Street…”
The alternative roads include Conversation Tree, Bel Air; Railway Embankment Roadway; Church Road, Subryanville and David Street, Kitty.
The current roadway of Sheriff Street/Mandela Avenue is currently in a deplorable state.
It is a key artery, linking the East Coast to the East Bank of Demerara.
The upgrade will complement another critical linkage, the Ogle bypass which will link the East Bank to East Coast via a new road to be built behind the housing schemes starting at Diamond.

 

More in this category

Sports

CNL Countdown – Golden Jaguars’ Squad announced… UK based defender Ronayne Marsh-Brown earns first call up

CNL Countdown – Golden Jaguars’ Squad announced… UK...

Sep 02, 2018

Golden Jaguars’ Head Coach, Michael Johnson, has announced a 30-man squad, including seven standby players, to face Barbados in their first match of the Concacaf Nations League scheduled for the...
Read More
Guyana Women qualify for 2019 Pan-Am Games

Guyana Women qualify for 2019 Pan-Am Games

Sep 02, 2018

GFF Elite League… Garnett and Abrams keep Conquerors on track for title

GFF Elite League… Garnett and Abrams keep...

Sep 02, 2018

Guyanese LeRoy Cort continues to blaze the New Hampshire Loudon Road Racing Series Trail

Guyanese LeRoy Cort continues to blaze the New...

Sep 02, 2018

EBFA / Juicy Juice U-13 League… Timehri & Agricola clash to decide champions today

EBFA / Juicy Juice U-13 League… Timehri...

Sep 02, 2018

GCA’s GISE Star Party Rental 1st division cricket… Five-wicket hauls for Barker & Duncan; Austin, Ali & Leitch score fifties

GCA’s GISE Star Party Rental 1st division...

Sep 02, 2018

Features/Columnists

Kaiteur-News-Cartoon-Sep.-02-2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]