The Baccoo speaks

Sep 02, 2018

Life can be brutal for some hard-working people. The rampaging young men will attack another household but within days they will be arrested. One homeowner would identify three of them from a line-up.

Immediately the new commissioner would be lauded for the work he has begun to put in.

**

There will be another road accident caused by a careless driver. There will be a traffic jam and this errant driver would try to force his way out by driving on the curb, striking another vehicle and a nearby pedestrian.

The police would throw the book at him.

**

An accident at a home would put some people in hospital. A stairway would collapse even as some people are sitting on it. A child would crash to the ground and would need medical attention.

