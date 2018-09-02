Soulja Bai mek dem boys really proud

Progress is impossible without change, and those who cannot change their minds cannot change anything. Is an old man tell dem boys that.

Soulja Bai mek some changes in the police force that gat three-quarters of Guyana laughing. In fact dem boys support that move and very proud of him.

Well Soulja Bai mek dem boys proud last week.

De fuss thing he do that please dem boys was when he shake up de police force. He know that things had gone from bad to worse in de force. Seeall, de last Top Cop, give licence to heself. He think he was almighty. He licence heself till he believe he was bullet proof. Everybody know wha happen to him.

This last one tek over and he use to shout at dem same Commanders wha become he boss, and chase dem out de office. Is not dem boys seh suh, is dem same commanders tell dem boys suh.

But he forget that de Man Above don’t sleep.

De force was very corrupt. Police doing investigation and mekking evidence disappear when people give dem money. Dem boys hope and pray that this shake up will bring about a 180-degree turnaround.

Dem boys hear through de grapevine how a shake up in the Cabinet is also in de making. But wha mek dem boys really proud was when Soulja Bai seh he gun open he eye wide whenever or if ever he tekking money or got to sign a contract wid China.

Everybody remember Jagdeo. When he sign that US$150 million airport deal wid China his eyes was shut and ee pockets was wide open. He did almost de same thing wid de US$200M Skeldon Plant. De difference was this time he had a suitcase wid him.

To this day de only thing de plant does do is generate some current fuh couple house in Berbice. And as fuh de airport, Guyana still waiting to see that Africa hub wha China tell him fuh tell de Guyanese people.

One odda thing dem boys happy about is when Soulja Bai tell de nation at ee press conference that come October all de questions on oil and gas that people and de media was asking and talking about will be answered.

He seh he put a team of experts in OP to educate him and to guide him. At least de Guyanese nation can feel some relief wid dem words coming from de Head of State because fuh a long time dem boys believe he was getting deaf, dumb and blind.

Talk half and if he continue at this rate, he will get a second term.