Linden mourns as mom, son killed in highway crash

Sep 02, 2018

Dead: Marlon McFarlane and his mother Tessa Ibrahim

The community of Amelia’s Ward, Linden has been thrown into a state of mourning with news of the loss of a mother and her son, in an accident that occurred yesterday around 15:30hrs on the Moblissa Public Road, Soesdyke/Linden Highway. Three other persons, including two children, were injured.

Tessa Ibrahim, 60, and her son Marlon McFarlane, 30, both of Lot 119 Highway Boulevard, Amelia’s Ward, died instantly.

Myesha Ibrahim, 23, who was driving the car, PNN 3987, was taken to the McKenzie Hospital in an unconscious state. Her two nieces, Patricia and Roshana McFarlane, 9 and 7, were rushed to the same institution.

Patricia, who is listed as critical, was transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital.

According to reports, the car was proceeding at a fast rate when it ended up in a pothole on the Moblissa Bridge and the driver lost control. The vehicle hit a guard rail before colliding with a tree, in a ravine.

Marlon McFarlane, who was employed with Guyana Goldfields and was a former soldier, reportedly has a daughter.

