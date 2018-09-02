Linden mourns as mom, son killed in highway crash

Latest update September 2nd, 2018 12:58 AM
The community of Amelia’s Ward, Linden has been thrown into a state of mourning with news of the loss of a mother and her son, in an accident that occurred yesterday around 15:30hrs on the Moblissa Public Road, Soesdyke/Linden Highway. Three other persons, including two children, were injured.
Tessa Ibrahim, 60, and her son Marlon McFarlane, 30, both of Lot 119 Highway Boulevard, Amelia’s Ward, died instantly.
Myesha Ibrahim, 23, who was driving the car, PNN 3987, was taken to the McKenzie Hospital in an unconscious state. Her two nieces, Patricia and Roshana McFarlane, 9 and 7, were rushed to the same institution.
Patricia, who is listed as critical, was transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital.
According to reports, the car was proceeding at a fast rate when it ended up in a pothole on the Moblissa Bridge and the driver lost control. The vehicle hit a guard rail before colliding with a tree, in a ravine.
Marlon McFarlane, who was employed with Guyana Goldfields and was a former soldier, reportedly has a daughter.
There is an outpouring of academic texts about the horrible dangers that have overtaken the world, and most of them do not... more
The teachers' issue is being mishandled by the government. At this stage and under the present conditions, the Guyana... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Throughout the 185-year history of the Judicial Committee of the British Privy Council, it has never... more
