Guyanese LeRoy Cort continues to blaze the New Hampshire Loudon Road Racing Series Trail

Guyanese LeRoy Cort has continued to hold his own competing for the CCS/ASRA (Championship Cup Series Racing / American Sportbike Racing Association) on the

New Hampshire Loudon Road Racing Series circuit.

Cort will be back in action on September 8th and 9th when he heads back to New Hampshire for the 6th round and the final round being held on September 29th. Cort has informed that his team has fixed an onboard camera on his motorcycle that allows them to stream the races live so persons can log on to the facebook page www.facebook.com/ridingrehab58 and become part of the action as it unfolds.

”It has been a great journey, alot of dedication but proud that we can make Guyana flag fly high. Thank you all for the support and encouragement.”

He has also informed that they have picked up quite a following during the year and have become very popular on the racing scene for the “Very loud suit sporting the Guyana flag” and the ridiculously fast Kawasaki nicknamed the “Blue Dragan”.

”As the year begun we entered the new faster group which meant starting from last place in all the races we took part in. The first 2 rounds in April and June it was a steady climb to the front but still surprisingly, we successfully finished in the top 8 for all the races we entered. By the July round I knew I could make a push to the front being so close to the leaders and that we did, finishing in the top 5 in all the races.

We had a six week break but practicing and training continued, so on August 9th everything came together and we were able to put Guyana on the podium two times, with the 4th fastest time for the year among all the riders in the class.” Cort reported.