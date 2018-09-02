GFF Elite League… Garnett and Abrams keep Conquerors on track for title

Two first half strikes off the boots of Anthony Abrams (9th minute) and Domini Garnett on the stroke of halftime were enough to secure a 2-0 victory for front runners Fruta Conquerors Football Club (FCFC) when they clashed with Milerock FC on Friday night in the feature game of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Elite League double header at the Georgetown Football Club (GFC) ground.

The Tucville based Conquerors took to the slightly damp field following light showers prior to their game against the Linden based Milerock with intent and were ahead within ten minutes through veteran striker Abrams.

The former national forward made no mistake in slotting past Sese Norville who stood between Milerock uprights after a beautiful period of good attacking-possession football. During added on time in the first half, former Grove Hi-Tech forward, Domini Garnett banged in Conquerors’ second goal to give the few but boisterous supporters in the pavilion something more to cheer about besides his team’s fluid and dominant play.

In the second half, Milerock played with more fire but the sturdy defence of Conquerors didn’t budge as the potential Elite League Season III champions were content with sitting back and defending their comfortable lead.

Meanwhile, in the opening game on Friday, fifth place Victoria Kings FC failed to grab three points against the struggling New Amsterdam United (ninth); that game finished as a goalless draw.

Berbice’s New Amsterdam shielded all of Kings’ waves of attacks and when they did go forward, they looked dangerous but New Amsterdam lacked the finishing touches of a quality striker; something they will definitely need to address in the next January transfer window.

GFC ground will host two more matches tonight from 18:00hrs when New Amsterdam will be in action again, this time against Western Tigers in the opening clash.

The feature match will see defending champions Guyana Defence Force (GDF) matching skills with Buxton United from 20:00hrs. GDF, following a poor start to Season III had given their title defence a breath of fresh air after pulling off a miraculous come from behind, 10-man victory over Western Tigers in their last match and they will certainly be confident coming against the inexperienced Buxton side.

The winners of the league which is slated to conclude on September 23 will pocket a handsome $5million along with entry to the Caribbean club championship while the second place finishers will receive $2million and third $1million.

Admission to tonight’s games will cost $500 while women and children are free to enter. (Calvin Chapman)