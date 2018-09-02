GCA’s GISE Star Party Rental 1st division cricket… Five-wicket hauls for Barker & Duncan; Austin, Ali & Leitch score fifties

Sean Devers story and photos

On a truncated opening day of the final preliminary round of the GCA’s GISE Star Party Rentals two-day first division cricket competition five-wicket hauls from Malteenoes off-spinner Nichosie Barker and Transport SC’ fast bowler Frauchot Duncan-Clarke were the highlights of yesterday’s action.

The University of Guyana’s pair of London Austin and Ershad Ali along with Police’s Kevin Leitch scored half-centuries in the two matches played. At Everest, the game between TSC and UG started at noon in sultry conditions after heavy overnight rain left the ground in a wet state.

UG won the toss and batted on a slow track after the entire first session was washed out and led by a solid 74 from Austin which included five fours and a six and Ali who made 59 with two fours and three sixes were bowled out 232.

UG recovered from 13-3 after Dwayne Dodson (0), Godfrey Matthews (2) and Kelroy Stephenson (10) went in quick succession and pacer Keon Morris had Dodson and Duncan-Clarke who finished with 5-54, got rid of Matthews.

The 21-year-old Duncan-Clarke struck again when dismissed Omesh Danram (34) at 55-4 before the left-handed Ali and Austin orchestrated a recovery with an entertaining 95-run fifth wicket stand before Austin hit Duncan-Clarke to short mid-wicket.

Austin who played several audacious shots on the both sides of the wicket on the sluggish outfield, added another 52 for the sixth wicket with Ali and by Tea UG were 171-5. After Ali was caught in the deep off Raffel Singh, no other batter reached double figures and the innings folded as Morris supported with 2-42 for TSC who were 49-1 by the close.

At DCC, the contest commenced just before Tea due to a wet pitch and puddles in an area close to the southern Sightscreen and with the boundary brought in, Police sent in to bat were bowled out for 156 despite a 71-run sixth wicket stand between Leitch whose 55 was decorated with three four and five and Jason Heyliger (32).

Excellent fielding from MSC backed up their bowlers and although 16-year-old leg-spinner Dwayne Bollers took some stick from Leitch, the powerful Police top order were reduced to 59-5 before Leitch and Heyliger joined forces to stage ‘operation rebuild’ as pacer Rawle Merrell removed Andrew Lyght Jnr (9) and Ricardo Adams (12).

Kemol Savory (6) was run out and Barker trapped Kevin Boodie LBW for 10 as Barker followed up his 5-61 last weekend against DCC to end with 6-49 for MSC, which reached four without loss from one over by the close.

The final day in both games is scheduled to commence at 09:00hrs today to make for time lost yesterday.