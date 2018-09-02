EBFA / Juicy Juice U-13 League… Timehri & Agricola clash to decide champions today

The inaugural East Bank Football Association (EBFA) / Juicy Juice Under-13 League is set for an exciting conclusion today when the final three matches are contested. Current leaders Timehri Panthers which trounced Diamond United yesterday 12-2 will face off with Agricola Red Triangle in the final match of the league.

Agricola are on 22 points, two behind the Timehri side and a win for the Agricola boys will see them being crowned champs, Timehri just need a draw to lift the championship trophy. Both these teams are unbeaten and will looking to end on a high which means their unblemished record is on the line.

Agricola would be led by their league’s leading goal scorer Eon Daniels who has a total of 31 goals and would find able support from his Captain Jonathan Andries, Floyd Boyce and Seon Grant.

Timehri has a potent strike force that can smother the dangerous Daniels and also posses able scores the likes of Joshua Clenkian, Antowne Denny, Keyron Willaims, Joel Williams and Selwyn Barrow among others; an exciting game is anticipated with the championship trophy and gold medals at stake.

The action today will commence with Diamond Upsetters going for victory against Samatta Point/Kaneville from 13:30hrs with the second match and penultimate encounter of the league between Kuru Kururu Warriors and Hararuni Eagles.

Meanwhile, in yesterday’s play, Swan gained a walk over from Samatta Point/Kaneville; Timehri hammered Diamond United 12-2 on account of goals from Joshua Clenkian who netted a hat-trick, Denny, Williams and Barrow all netted a brace while Omar Sam and Trevor Burnett accounted for one apiece. Diamond United got their goals from Shakeem Welcome and Shaquan Joseph.

Herstelling Raiders, on the back of a Xavi Atkinson double romped to a 4-1 win over Soesdyke Falcons. Atkinson was supported by Solomon Austin and Albert Adams with one goal each. Soesdyke got their consolation goal off the boot of Troy Gibson. The presentation of prizes would take place after the final match.