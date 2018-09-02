Boy, 12, among school’s top CSEC performers

Young students are continuing to excel at the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) exams

This year, top performers included Michael Morgan, 12, who secured passes in three subject areas at CSEC, Lydia Reid, 16, who acquired passes in fifteen subject areas at CSEC and Chirag Chandwani, 14, who wrote CAPE.

The students all wrote the examinations via Morgan’s Learning Centre, (MLC) a private school.

As a first form student, Michael Morgan noted that he had to challenge himself to write the exams.

“It was a challenge because I am in first form and I was doing the work of fifth formers.

But my dad supported me and I was able to acquire Grade two in Mathematics, English A and Principles of Accounts,” Morgan said.

Meanwhile, fourteen year-old Chirag Chandwani, who has his mind firmly set on achieving a new world record for the youngest qualified accountant, also performed well at CAPE.

Chandwani made headlines a few years ago, when he wrote CSEC at just 12 years old.

He acquired a distinction in Principles of Accounts. It was the first time he wrote the examinations.

The young top achiever has since attained Grade 1 for Mathematics and Grade 2 for English A at CSEC, before moving on to record passes at CAPE.

This year, the youngster was able to secure passes in Integrated Mathematics and Accounting Unit 1 at CAPE. He acquired a Grade three and Grade two in the subject areas respectively.

The lad’s father, Davidas Chandwani noted that his son’s work regimen included early morning and late evening extra lessons at MLC. He would leave in the mornings, be at Morgan’s for 6:30 am, and then leave there to arrive at school at 8:00 am. Then he would return to lessons at 7:00 pm.

The younger Chandwani said that he is grateful to God, his family, and teachers for their support in his academics.

Lydia Reid noted that for the past two years, she has been attending MLC, on a full time basis. She started out only attending lessons at Morgan’s.

She explained however that the MLC experience opened new areas of learning to her and boosted her confidence.

“The experience has helped me get to a higher level, not only in my studies but also in my personal life. The family environment here has helped me to be more confident and develop in the areas of public speaking, an area, which was not really my strong point.

And as I became a full time student at MLC, I learned that it was not just about making my mark in school but my development as a whole person,” she added.

Reid acquired passes in Mathematics, Geography, Spanish, Economics, Integrated Science, History, Social Studies, English A, and English B.

The teen expressed gratitude to her teachers.

“I would like to thank my teachers for their support. I know that they really worked hard with me to ensure that I did my best. They were very patient with me.

They ensured that I understood topics that I found difficulty with in regular school. The teenager expressed gratitude for her family support as well.

“Because of the support I received from my school and family, I was able to excel,” she added.

Orin Morgan, Director of MLC noted that the main objective is for students to produce results.

“Our qualified and experienced teaching staff follows the latest teaching methodologies to help our students produce these results,” he said, adding that MLC remains resolute in his objective to shape the character of his students.

MLC opened its doors in 2013, offering CSEC tuition for Forms 1 – 5 in a variety of subjects including English, Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Information Technology, Principles of Accounts, Principles of Business, Office Procedures, Social Studies and Spanish. The centre also provides CAPE lessons for a number of subjects, including Communication Studies, Sociology, Management of Business, and Accounting.

The school has since enhanced its operations by opening a multimillion-dollar edifice, at Lot 46 Durban Street, Lodge Georgetown.