$1B Kato Secondary opens tomorrow – 5 city teachers volunteer to work

The troubled $1B Kato Secondary, Region 8, is scheduled to be opened tomorrow for classes.

More than two hundred students from Region Eight will have better access to a secondary education as the Kato Secondary School opens tomorrow.
“Since 2017, the government of Guyana has worked assiduously and collaboratively with the region and project contractor to carry out corrective works on the facility,” a statement from government said.
Also, five teachers from Georgetown will begin their teaching careers as English Majors at the facility.
Initially, the Kato Secondary School located in Potaro-Siparuni, Region Eight was built after a contract was awarded to Kares Engineering Incorporated. The project was “completed” in 2015, however, audit findings revealed that more than half of the completed structure was unsafe to house students and teachers
Almost immediately, the services of an independent consultant from the Guyana Association of Professional Engineers were requested to detail the works needed to be done.
The initial contract to construct the school and dormitories cost $780Million. However, remedial works to the facility saw the cost reach at least $1Billion.
The Kato Secondary School was built under the previous administration to facilitate students in the region who travel long distances to access secondary level education.
However, due to the substandard work done by the contractor, it has not to date been occupied.

 

