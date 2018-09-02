$1B Kato Secondary opens tomorrow – 5 city teachers volunteer to work

Latest update September 2nd, 2018 12:58 AM
More than two hundred students from Region Eight will have better access to a secondary education as the Kato Secondary School opens tomorrow.
“Since 2017, the government of Guyana has worked assiduously and collaboratively with the region and project contractor to carry out corrective works on the facility,” a statement from government said.
Also, five teachers from Georgetown will begin their teaching careers as English Majors at the facility.
Initially, the Kato Secondary School located in Potaro-Siparuni, Region Eight was built after a contract was awarded to Kares Engineering Incorporated. The project was “completed” in 2015, however, audit findings revealed that more than half of the completed structure was unsafe to house students and teachers
Almost immediately, the services of an independent consultant from the Guyana Association of Professional Engineers were requested to detail the works needed to be done.
The initial contract to construct the school and dormitories cost $780Million. However, remedial works to the facility saw the cost reach at least $1Billion.
The Kato Secondary School was built under the previous administration to facilitate students in the region who travel long distances to access secondary level education.
However, due to the substandard work done by the contractor, it has not to date been occupied.
There is an outpouring of academic texts about the horrible dangers that have overtaken the world, and most of them do not... more
The teachers' issue is being mishandled by the government. At this stage and under the present conditions, the Guyana... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Throughout the 185-year history of the Judicial Committee of the British Privy Council, it has never... more
