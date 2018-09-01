Wiltshire two-day tournament starts tomorrow

Latest update September 1st, 2018 12:59 AM
Turning Point Sports Club and Dynasty Sports Bar will be buzzing with activity when Senior Organising Secretary of the Georgetown Domino Association Mark ‘Jumbie’ Wiltshire stages a two-day competition commencing tomorrow and concluding Monday, at the two above mentioned venues respectively.
The event which is being sponsored by All Seasons Racing Service on Robb Street will see over $200,000 in cash prizes and trophies up for grabs. The winning team will take home $130,000, runner-up $60,000 and third place $20,000 and according to Wiltshire all prizes are guaranteed.
The tournament will be run on a points system with the winning team in each round allotted five points, while second and third placed finishers receive three points and one respectively. Teams are expected from Bartica, Essequibo, Linden, Berbice and Demerara and double-six time is 14:30hrs.
According to Wiltshire entrance fee is $12,000 per team and interested teams can contact Wiltshire on tele#665 5855 for more information. Food and drinks will be on sale throughout the day, while all Guyana National Domino Federation rules will be in effect.
Each team is being asked to walk with a pack of dominoes.
Sep 01, 2018Boxing fans will be in for a treat when The Guyana Boxing Board of Control (GBBC) hosts it much anticipated card dubbed ‘Young Guns-The Proving Ground’ on September 22 at the Cliff Anderson...
Sep 01, 2018
Sep 01, 2018
Sep 01, 2018
Sep 01, 2018
Sep 01, 2018
In a conversation with Minister Jaipaul Sharma, he was outraged at a vicious attack on him by the WPA over his rejection... more
Government is ubiquitous, but there are certain realms where its participation should be limited to that of providing support.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Except at time of crisis, many countries of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) credit their foreign... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]