Latest update September 1st, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Wiltshire two-day tournament starts tomorrow

Sep 01, 2018 Sports 0

Tournament Organiser Mark ‘Jumbie’ Wiltshire (left) receives the sponsorship from All Seasons Racing Service staffer Shunile Haniff recently.

Turning Point Sports Club and Dynasty Sports Bar will be buzzing with activity when Senior Organising Secretary of the Georgetown Domino Association Mark ‘Jumbie’ Wiltshire stages a two-day competition commencing tomorrow and concluding Monday, at the two above mentioned venues respectively.
The event which is being sponsored by All Seasons Racing Service on Robb Street will see over $200,000 in cash prizes and trophies up for grabs. The winning team will take home $130,000, runner-up $60,000 and third place $20,000 and according to Wiltshire all prizes are guaranteed.
The tournament will be run on a points system with the winning team in each round allotted five points, while second and third placed finishers receive three points and one respectively. Teams are expected from Bartica, Essequibo, Linden, Berbice and Demerara and double-six time is 14:30hrs.
According to Wiltshire entrance fee is $12,000 per team and interested teams can contact Wiltshire on tele#665 5855 for more information. Food and drinks will be on sale throughout the day, while all Guyana National Domino Federation rules will be in effect.
Each team is being asked to walk with a pack of dominoes.

More in this category

Sports

GBBC/Young Guns-The Proving Ground Card set for September 22

GBBC/Young Guns-The Proving Ground Card set for September 22

Sep 01, 2018

Boxing fans will be in for a treat when The Guyana Boxing Board of Control (GBBC) hosts it much anticipated card dubbed ‘Young Guns-The Proving Ground’ on September 22 at the Cliff Anderson...
Read More
GHB Outdoor Developmental Leagues resume this weekend

GHB Outdoor Developmental Leagues resume this...

Sep 01, 2018

Sports Policy Draft Bill a work in progress – President Granger

Sports Policy Draft Bill a work in progress –...

Sep 01, 2018

GFF pre-season transfer window – GFA tops transfers

GFF pre-season transfer window – GFA tops...

Sep 01, 2018

Golden Grove cricket clinic conclude; club lament lack of support from GCB & NSC

Golden Grove cricket clinic conclude; club lament...

Sep 01, 2018

Legendary Dave Martin to headline Cricket Development concert for BCB

Legendary Dave Martin to headline Cricket...

Sep 01, 2018

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur News Cartoon Aug 26 2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]