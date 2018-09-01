Wiltshire two-day tournament starts tomorrow

Turning Point Sports Club and Dynasty Sports Bar will be buzzing with activity when Senior Organising Secretary of the Georgetown Domino Association Mark ‘Jumbie’ Wiltshire stages a two-day competition commencing tomorrow and concluding Monday, at the two above mentioned venues respectively.

The event which is being sponsored by All Seasons Racing Service on Robb Street will see over $200,000 in cash prizes and trophies up for grabs. The winning team will take home $130,000, runner-up $60,000 and third place $20,000 and according to Wiltshire all prizes are guaranteed.

The tournament will be run on a points system with the winning team in each round allotted five points, while second and third placed finishers receive three points and one respectively. Teams are expected from Bartica, Essequibo, Linden, Berbice and Demerara and double-six time is 14:30hrs.

According to Wiltshire entrance fee is $12,000 per team and interested teams can contact Wiltshire on tele#665 5855 for more information. Food and drinks will be on sale throughout the day, while all Guyana National Domino Federation rules will be in effect.

Each team is being asked to walk with a pack of dominoes.