Two charged for murder of Bourda cheese vendor

Guyana's Leading Daily

Two men who are accused of killing popular market vendor, Troy Ramalho, were yesterday charged jointly with the murder when they appeared before a City Magistrate.
Akeem Morris, 26, a miner, of 40 Sandy Babb Street, Kitty, and George Paton, 34, a taxi driver, of 177 BB Eccles, East Bank Demerara, were arraigned before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts. They were not required to plead to the charge which stated that on August 15, last, at Robb Street, Bourda, Lacytown, they murdered Troy Ramalho during the course of a robbery.
Police Prosecutor, Gordon Mansfield stated that on the day in question, Ramalho was shot and killed while plying his trade at Bourda Market where he sold cheese and eggs. It was reported that two bandits, one of whom was armed with a gun, pounced upon Ramalho.
The court heard that it was only recently that Paton was arrested and taken into custody after police received information that he was the one transporting the bandits responsible for killing the market vendor.
While in custody, Paton allegedly admitted to transporting the bandits.
The Prosecutor added that the jewellery the deceased was wearing on the night he was shot is missing.
According to information, Ramalho was sitting on a bench at his business place, and had just finished selling a customer when the men walked up to him and shot him.
Ramalho fell to the ground and was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
Both men will make their next court appearance on September 21.

