President concerned about parking lot fiasco involving Minister Broomes

…says matter is for internal party action

President David Granger says that he was concerned about the reported alleged behaviour of Minister within the Ministry of Natural Resources, Simona Broomes, who was involved in a much-publicized parking lot incident in July.

“There has been some delay in dealing with this matter. We waited for the police report and no action was taken, because the police did not find her culpable of any offence,” Granger said at a press conference yesterday.

Police investigated the incident which stemmed from the decision by the two security guards not to allow the minister and her driver to park in a restricted area in the Amazonia Mall parking lot.

The minister was said to be on her way to the New Thriving Chinese Restaurant which is housed in the upper floors of the building.

In her initial report on the incident, the Minister indicated that one of the guards ‘cocked’ his gun and pointed it at her.

A police media report stated that a thorough investigation had been launched following allegations of abuse and threats against a minister of the Government and her driver.

The guards who are attached to KGM Security Firm were detained by police for some 16 hours and were released on their own recognizance without charges being laid.

CCTV footage of the incident released by the establishment provided additional information as to what transpired in the parking lot.

Broomes, who is the recipient of a Global Peace Award from iChange Nations (ICN), could be seen in the footage exiting her vehicle and tossing down signs after her driver was prevented from parking in a certain location.

Granger noted that the police have concluded that there was criminal offence committed.

“Whether there was a breach of the code of conduct is another matter and that could be dealt with politically within the party to which she belongs. But, there was no crime. We awaited the police report and the police did not feel there were grounds for any criminal prosecution,” Granger stated.

Broomes has received widespread condemnation for her actions while her Government colleagues said they would withhold statements until the police completed their report.

Apart from her initial comments to the media, Broomes has remained silent since the CCTV footage surfaced.

Robert Goodluck, the guard accused of pointing his gun at the Minister, had denied the version of the incident. His precept had since been revoked by police, essentially preventing him from carrying out his duties with the security company.

Josh Ramroop, the other guard involved in the incident, received an apology from Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence.