Power restored on Essequibo Coast – Four generating sets in operation

Six of the generating sets at the Anna Regina Power Plant

After more than two weeks of unrelenting power outages on the Essequibo Coast, the Guyana Power and Light [GPL] yesterday indicated that four generating sets are back online at the Anna Regina Power station.
This announcement was made by the Divisional Director of Operations of GPL, Bharat Harjohn during a multi-stakeholder meeting at the company’s Anna Regina Office yesterday. The meeting included a few protestors, representatives of the Essequibo Chamber of Commerce, RDC councilor Arnold Adams and the Acting Vice Chairperson, Ms. Nandranie Coonjah.
Harjohn yesterday promised that a stable flow of electricity will be returned to the region, now that the state-owned company has brought four of the standby generators back online. He further assured residents that the generators are running at full capacity, which is capable of fulfilling the region’s peak demand.
Harjohn then pointed out that the company is presently working on repairing the other sets, which he claims will be utilized as standby sets, in addition to another which will arrive in the region today. Kaieteur News understands that a total of eight sets will be utilized so as to ensure a stable flow of electricity, until the commissioning of the new power plant in December.
After the first week of prolonged power outages, Essequibians, in an effort to seek out answers, joined in a week protest against the power company. Now that GPL has sent an official to the coast, many are satisfied that the power company came forward and provided answers to the people of Region Two. Ms. Coonjah said that she hopes that the assurance given by GPL will be adhered to. Arnold Adams, who represents the Good Hope/Supenaam area, said that he is also pleased that GPL was able to restore electricity to the communities.
During the power outages, many had suffered equipment damage as a result of fluctuating voltage. This publication was informed that individuals who desire compensation are advised to visit the GPL Office in Anna Regina, where they can fill out the compensation form. [Romario Blair.]

