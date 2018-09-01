‘Peacemaker’ gets 18 months for chopping man who told him about his mother

“He was beating his wife and I tried to save her. He got upset and he told me about my mother so I dealt him several chops about his body.”

Those were the words of a miner before he was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment by a City Magistrate.

Troy Williams, 23, of Arakaka, North West District, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Williams pleaded guilty to the charge which stated that on August 27, last, at Four Miles Arakaka, in the North West Magisterial District, he unlawfully and maliciously inflicted grievous bodily harm to Ravie Wells.

Facts presented by Police Prosecutor, Gordon Mansfield stated that on August 27, last, Williams along with a group of friends, including Wells and his wife, were at a shop drinking alcohol.

The Prosecutor added that while at the shop, Wells and his wife got into an argument over her dancing with another man. The court heard that Williams intervened and Wells in return told him about his mother.

It was reported that Williams became annoyed and pulled out a cutlass from his waist and dealt Wells several chops about his face and hands. He then made good his escape in some nearby bushes.

The matter was reported, an investigation was carried out, and Williams was arrested and taken into custody.

Prosecutor Mansfield stated that Wells is still at the Georgetown Public Hospital receiving treatment.

Williams, when asked by the Magistrate why he committed the offence, stated “I asked he why he beating he wife, and he turned and tell me to rake my “mother s***t, so I got upset and I decided to chop him.”

The Magistrate after listening Williams told the court that she took into consideration his early guilty plea and the fact that he did not waste the court’s time. She added that he should learn to control his temper and to not use excessive force. She then sentenced him.