Parika Defenders overcome Success Masters by 71 runs

Latest update September 1st, 2018 12:59 AM
Parika Defenders defeated Success Masters by 71 runs when the Back to Eden, Permaul’s Trading and Trophy Stall 20-over softball tournament continued on Sunday last at Parika Salem ground, East Bank Essequibo.
Batting first, Parika Defenders managed 168-7 with Moneshwar Balgobin and Devanan Kanan scoring 27 each; Raymond Karim claimed 2-19. Success Masters in reply were bowled out for 97 in 16 overs.
Mark Fung made 25 as Kanan took 3-12 and Kabesh Persaud 3-16. The second game between Parika Defenders and Narine Masters was rained out. The competition continues tomorrow with Narine Masters playing Regal Masters at 10:00hrs, 4R Lioness facing Trophy Stall Angels at 13:00hrs and Tropical Spring versus Mike’s Wellman at 14:00hrs at Malteenoes Sports Club.
At DCC, Floodlights will play Parika Defenders from 19:00 hrs.
Sep 01, 2018Boxing fans will be in for a treat when The Guyana Boxing Board of Control (GBBC) hosts it much anticipated card dubbed ‘Young Guns-The Proving Ground’ on September 22 at the Cliff Anderson...
Sep 01, 2018
Sep 01, 2018
Sep 01, 2018
Sep 01, 2018
Sep 01, 2018
In a conversation with Minister Jaipaul Sharma, he was outraged at a vicious attack on him by the WPA over his rejection... more
Government is ubiquitous, but there are certain realms where its participation should be limited to that of providing support.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Except at time of crisis, many countries of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) credit their foreign... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]