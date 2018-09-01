Parika Defenders overcome Success Masters by 71 runs

Parika Defenders defeated Success Masters by 71 runs when the Back to Eden, Permaul’s Trading and Trophy Stall 20-over softball tournament continued on Sunday last at Parika Salem ground, East Bank Essequibo.

Batting first, Parika Defenders managed 168-7 with Moneshwar Balgobin and Devanan Kanan scoring 27 each; Raymond Karim claimed 2-19. Success Masters in reply were bowled out for 97 in 16 overs.

Mark Fung made 25 as Kanan took 3-12 and Kabesh Persaud 3-16. The second game between Parika Defenders and Narine Masters was rained out. The competition continues tomorrow with Narine Masters playing Regal Masters at 10:00hrs, 4R Lioness facing Trophy Stall Angels at 13:00hrs and Tropical Spring versus Mike’s Wellman at 14:00hrs at Malteenoes Sports Club.

At DCC, Floodlights will play Parika Defenders from 19:00 hrs.