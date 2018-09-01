Nat’l Anti-Narcotics Agency removed $20B in drugs off the streets last year – Report reveals

The National Anti-Narcotics Agency (NANA) yesterday launched its Annual Report which highlights that over $20 Billion worth of drugs was removed from the streets.

NANA said that the report seeks to provide comprehensive data on drug supply and demand interventions for evidence-based policy and programme development. It was handed over to Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence.

The 2017 report highlights that law enforcement agencies have seized a total of 55,139kg of narcotics which includes substances such as marijuana, heroin, cocaine, and ecstasy, and have eradicated over 117,000kg of marijuana plants. Overall, they were able to secure convictions of over 300 persons for various drug crimes.

Moreover, the report highlights the tireless efforts of professionals working in the field of drug prevention and treatment. Through the combined efforts of the Ministries of Public Health, Education, Public Security and several NGOs, NANA said that over 900 professionals have received training in drug prevention and drug supply reduction to work with youths and at-risk populations.

Further, NANA said that over 100 persons have received specialized treatment for problematic drug use via the Phoenix Recovery Project and the Salvation Army’s Men’s Social Service.

Additionally, it was noted that the Guyana Drug Information Network (GUYDIN) was instrumental in preparing the annual report.

It was noted that GUYDIN is an inter-agency body comprising of key stakeholders from law enforcement agencies working in Drug supply reduction and professionals working in the field of drug prevention and treatment who meet regularly to share data on drug supply and demand reduction interventions.

NANA said that GUYDIN has been producing annual reports on the drug situation in Guyana since 2011 through the Task Force on Narcotics and Illicit Weapons, along with the Crime and Social Observatory of the Ministry of Public Security.

The National Anti-Narcotics Agency said that the 2017 report was developed by GUYDIN with technical assistance from the Cooperation Program between Latin America, the Caribbean, and the European Union on Drug Policies (COPOLAD).

NANA said that COPOLAD is working in collaboration with the Organization of American States, Inter-American Drug Abuse Control Commission (CICAD) and the European Monitoring Center for Drugs and Drug Addiction (EMCDDA) to standardize annual DIN reports while CICAD is working to standardize data collection mechanisms for DINs across Latin America and the Caribbean.