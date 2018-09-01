National Skipper Leon Johnson hosts cricket clinic for youths

Guyana and Windies left-hander Leon Johnson held a successful one-day ‘Leon Johnson cricket Clinic’ on Thursday at his home ground Bourda for youths between the ages of 13-18 including six players who had played U-15 and U-17 cricket for Guyana.

The 46 participants were taught drills in batting, bowling and fielding in the morning session while a net session on the pitch was conducted in the afternoon to test what they had learned.

The 31-year-old Johnson, who has two fifties from nine Tests and one half-century from six ODIs said this was something he always wanted to do before but it was not an opportune time then.

”I always wanted to give back and hopefully this could be an annual event even when my playing days are over” said Johnson, who made his First-Class debut against the Leewards at Enmore in 2014.

Johnson who has played 99 First-Class matches noted that there are very talented layers around and saw it necessary to hold the clinic even though it was only for one day.

”When I was the age of those who are here I had many people to help including some of the Coaches here today.”

Some of the Coaches were Mark and Roger Harper, Clyde Butts and Reon King. The Guyana Captain, who is still hoping to regain his Test place despite not even being selected for Windies ‘B’ teams, described the clinic as a success and thanked all of those who contributed in anyway.(Sean Devers)