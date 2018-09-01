Kitty man accused of holding Brazilian girlfriend captive

The courtroom of Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan yesterday heard that 24-year-old Romel Sahadeo held his Brazilian girlfriend captive at his Austin Street, Campbellville, Georgetown home.

Following a brief arraignment hearing in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, the defendant was released on $50,000 bail, after Police Prosecutor Inspector Gordon Mansfield made no objections.

Sahadeo denied that charge which alleged that between June 1, 2017 and August 27, 2017 at Austin Street, Campbellville, Georgetown, he wrongfully restrained Amanda Silva, preventing her from proceeding beyond certain circumscribed limits in his yard located at Lot 10 Austin Street, Campbellville.

According to Prosecutor Mansfield, Silva, a Brazilian National, travelled to Guyana after developing a relationship with Sahadeo. The prosecutor related that Sahadeo told the woman that she could come to Guyana and work at his mother’s roti and fast food shop.

The court was told by the prosecutor that Silva travelled to Lethem from Brazil and met with Sahadeo who escorted her into a minibus and took her to his Campbellville home. The court was told that while at the Sahadeo’s home, Silva requested to go back to her homeland. However, Sahadeo refused to let the woman leave after telling her he still owed her, and that if she went to the police, she would be arrested, because she had come to Guyana illegally.

The prosecutor said that as time elapsed, the woman made further requests to leave but was assaulted by Sahadeo.

A relative of Sahadeo’s assisted Silva with accessing the internet, which she used to get help from her mother and brother in Brazil.

A report was subsequently made to the police and officials at the Ministry of Social Protection rescued Silva. Investigations were carried out and police went after Sahadeo who was arrested and charged.

Prosecutor Mansfield made no objections to bail being granted to the defendant.

He however requested that certain conditions be attached.

A total of 10 witnesses are expected to testify when the trial commences on September 4.

The Chief Magistrate fixed the early trial date after taking into consideration that the virtual complainant is a foreign national. Silva remains in the custody of the Ministry of Social Protection.