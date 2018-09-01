Golden Grove family beaten, terrorized by gun-toting bandits

A Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara family is in a state of shock after bandits barged into their home last night, tying up the three members of the household, after which they were beaten and terrorized for over half of an hour.

Molly Ramdyal, her niece Seema, and her 49-year-old brother Robin Ramdyal, were overpowered by the three armed bandits who walked into the house at Lot 185 Section ‘A’ Block ‘Y’, Golden Grove, around 19:00 hrs.

When Kaieteur News arrived on scene, police investigators were just finishing up their examination of the crime scene. The victims were all down at the Diamond Regional Hospital, seeking medical attention.

A badly injured Robin Ramdyal said he was sitting on a bench in front of the gate, when he felt something cold behind his head. The man said that he heard someone say, “go in the house”, while a hand reached around his neck. Ramdyal said he complied and was taken into the house. The bandits then placed him to lie flat on the ground, face down, while holding onto Molly and Seema. They were all tied up and the men started making demands for money and jewellery.

Ramdyal said his sister told them they did not have any valuables in the house, “and that is when the beating start. My sister receive blows to she head with a gun butt by one of dem.

The man said he was not able to recognize any of the bandits, since they came from behind and placed him face down when they entered the house. He said when he turned his face “to look at how they were beating my sister”, one of the bandits lashed him to the left side of his face. Ramdyal said he felt like he was passing out, but he was worried about the beating that his sister was receiving.

This publication was unable to speak to Molly Ramdyal, since she was still receiving medical attention at the time. One nearby resident said the three bandits really beat her neighbours badly. The neighbour said she called her husband who was in Georgetown at the time; he in turn called the police. When the police responded, the bandits had already left the house and had headed in the direction of the Diamond main access road.

The valuables that the bandits were able to cart off, were still undetermined, but police have received a description of the criminals and are working on apprehending them.