Golden Grove cricket clinic conclude; club lament lack of support from GCB & NSC

The 10-day Golden Grove Cricket Club’s cricket clinic concluded yesterday at the East Coast Demerara ground. The clinic attracted 26 students and was described as successful despite the lack of support from the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) and National Sports Commission (NSC).

The clinic focused on the skills of cricket, discipline & respect, healthy Life Style among other topics and ended with a cricket match when Golden Grove made 120 and bowled Buxton for 100 runs.

President of Golden Grove CC Allister Haywood spoke about what he described as the unfair treatment of some clubs on the East Coast by the East Coast Cricket Committee.

”We have written to the GCB and NSC for help but we have not back from them” Haywood stated. Director of Culture Ms. Jillian Frank told the gathering that being proud of who you are is very important and urged them to be confident and respect each other.

Vice-President of the East Coast Cricket Board (ECCB) Ray Barton said that former National U-19 player Clive Andries is one of the best all-rounders on the East Coast being ignored by those who pick the East Coast Franchise for the GCB Franchise League.

Barton said he was fed up with the cricket politics and courts cases which continue to stifle cricket on the East Coast which has two factions organising the game. Barton concluded by asking those in authority to solve the problems affecting Guyana’s cricket by holding proper elections.