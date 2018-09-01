GHB Outdoor Developmental Leagues resume this weekend

The Guyana Hockey Board’s (GHB) Outdoor 7-A-Side Developmental Leagues will resume this weekend with six matches today from 15:00hrs at the St. Stanislaus College Ground, Carifesta Avenue while there would also be six matches tomorrow from the same time.

The leagues were postponed on the 22nd of April this year at approximately the halfway stage after seasonal rains had flooded the venue, making it unplayable. In the Solo Under-19 segment, GCC Pitbulls and Bingo Spartans lead the Boy’s and Girl’s categories respectively.

In the Bounty Paper Towels sponsored Second Division competitions, its Pizza Hut GCC who lead the Women’s category while in the Men’s competition, Old Fort and GCC The Sequel are tied on 12 points each with Old Fort holding a one goal advantage on goal difference.

These 7-A-Side Leagues are the second and third steps in the GHB’s player development strategy, helping the graduates from the Smalta/ICool Water Under-14 Indoor League to make the transition to the outdoor game.

Clubs also use these Leagues to identify new talent to draft into their First Division teams which will compete in the Farfan & Mendes and Woodpecker Products sponsored Leagues scheduled to commence as soon as venues become available.

This Weekend’s Match Schedule:

Day Date Time Category PITCH # 1 PITCH # 2

Sat 1-Sep 15:00hrs U19 Boys GCC Pitbulls vs Saints Splinters

Hikers vs Saints Sonics

15:50hrs 2D Women Bingo Spartans vs Woodpecker Hikers

Old Fort vs Saints

16:40hrs 2D Men Hikers Cadets vs Old Fort Bounty

GCC vs GCC The Sequel

Sun 2-Sep 15:00hrs U19 – Boys Hikers vs NR Multilateral

Old Fort vs Joseph Warriors

15:50hrs U19 Girls Bingo Spartans vs GCC Her-ricanes

St. Joseph vs Saints

16:40hrs 2D Men Hikers Cadets vs Saints U19s

Old Fort vs Senior Saints