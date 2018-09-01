Latest update September 1st, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GHB Outdoor Developmental Leagues resume this weekend

Sep 01, 2018 Sports 0

Samuel Woordoffe (left) and Hilmar Chester cross swords in the Bounty Paper Towels Men’s Second Division League.

Tahrea Garnett (left) and Nandlall Persaud battle for possession in the Solo Boys under-19 League.

The Guyana Hockey Board’s (GHB) Outdoor 7-A-Side Developmental Leagues will resume this weekend with six matches today from 15:00hrs at the St. Stanislaus College Ground, Carifesta Avenue while there would also be six matches tomorrow from the same time.
The leagues were postponed on the 22nd of April this year at approximately the halfway stage after seasonal rains had flooded the venue, making it unplayable. In the Solo Under-19 segment, GCC Pitbulls and Bingo Spartans lead the Boy’s and Girl’s categories respectively.
In the Bounty Paper Towels sponsored Second Division competitions, its Pizza Hut GCC who lead the Women’s category while in the Men’s competition, Old Fort and GCC The Sequel are tied on 12 points each with Old Fort holding a one goal advantage on goal difference.
These 7-A-Side Leagues are the second and third steps in the GHB’s player development strategy, helping the graduates from the Smalta/ICool Water Under-14 Indoor League to make the transition to the outdoor game.
Clubs also use these Leagues to identify new talent to draft into their First Division teams which will compete in the Farfan & Mendes and Woodpecker Products sponsored Leagues scheduled to commence as soon as venues become available.
This Weekend’s Match Schedule:

Day         Date        Time       Category               PITCH # 1                                              PITCH # 2

Sat          1-Sep      15:00hrs U19 Boys               GCC Pitbulls           vs           Saints Splinters

Hikers                      vs           Saints Sonics

15:50hrs 2D Women            Bingo Spartans      vs           Woodpecker Hikers

Old Fort                  vs           Saints

16:40hrs 2D Men                  Hikers Cadets       vs           Old Fort Bounty

GCC                         vs           GCC The Sequel

Sun         2-Sep      15:00hrs U19 – Boys             Hikers                      vs           NR Multilateral

Old Fort                  vs           Joseph Warriors

15:50hrs U19 Girls                Bingo Spartans      vs           GCC Her-ricanes

St. Joseph               vs           Saints

16:40hrs 2D Men                  Hikers Cadets        vs           Saints U19s

Old Fort                  vs           Senior Saints

 

More in this category

Sports

GBBC/Young Guns-The Proving Ground Card set for September 22

GBBC/Young Guns-The Proving Ground Card set for September 22

Sep 01, 2018

Boxing fans will be in for a treat when The Guyana Boxing Board of Control (GBBC) hosts it much anticipated card dubbed ‘Young Guns-The Proving Ground’ on September 22 at the Cliff Anderson...
Read More
GHB Outdoor Developmental Leagues resume this weekend

GHB Outdoor Developmental Leagues resume this...

Sep 01, 2018

Sports Policy Draft Bill a work in progress – President Granger

Sports Policy Draft Bill a work in progress –...

Sep 01, 2018

GFF pre-season transfer window – GFA tops transfers

GFF pre-season transfer window – GFA tops...

Sep 01, 2018

Golden Grove cricket clinic conclude; club lament lack of support from GCB & NSC

Golden Grove cricket clinic conclude; club lament...

Sep 01, 2018

Legendary Dave Martin to headline Cricket Development concert for BCB

Legendary Dave Martin to headline Cricket...

Sep 01, 2018

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur News Cartoon Aug 26 2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]