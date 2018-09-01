GFF pre-season transfer window – GFA tops transfers

A total of 73 transfers were facilitated during the pre-season transfer period, including 11 by the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), which ended on July 31, with all of them seeking transfers to Elite Clubs.

During the period, the highest number of transfers was recorded by the Georgetown Football Association with 30, followed by the Berbice Football Association – 15, Upper Demerara Football Association – 09, West Demerara Football Association – 04, East Demerara Football Association – 02 and one each by the East Bank Football Association and the Rupununi Football Association respectively.

Fruta Conquerors Football Club received the highest number of transfers with 12 players, followed by Milerock FC – 11, Cougars – 10, Western Tigers and New Amsterdam United with eight players a piece, Den Amstel – 07, Ann’s Grove United – 05, Victoria Kings – 04, Buxton United and GDF with three players each; Campton FC and GFC with one player each.

The next transfer window is scheduled from the 1st – 31st January, 2019.