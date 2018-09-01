GFF pre-season transfer window – GFA tops transfers

Latest update September 1st, 2018 12:59 AM
A total of 73 transfers were facilitated during the pre-season transfer period, including 11 by the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), which ended on July 31, with all of them seeking transfers to Elite Clubs.
During the period, the highest number of transfers was recorded by the Georgetown Football Association with 30, followed by the Berbice Football Association – 15, Upper Demerara Football Association – 09, West Demerara Football Association – 04, East Demerara Football Association – 02 and one each by the East Bank Football Association and the Rupununi Football Association respectively.
Fruta Conquerors Football Club received the highest number of transfers with 12 players, followed by Milerock FC – 11, Cougars – 10, Western Tigers and New Amsterdam United with eight players a piece, Den Amstel – 07, Ann’s Grove United – 05, Victoria Kings – 04, Buxton United and GDF with three players each; Campton FC and GFC with one player each.
The next transfer window is scheduled from the 1st – 31st January, 2019.
Sep 01, 2018Boxing fans will be in for a treat when The Guyana Boxing Board of Control (GBBC) hosts it much anticipated card dubbed ‘Young Guns-The Proving Ground’ on September 22 at the Cliff Anderson...
Sep 01, 2018
Sep 01, 2018
Sep 01, 2018
Sep 01, 2018
Sep 01, 2018
In a conversation with Minister Jaipaul Sharma, he was outraged at a vicious attack on him by the WPA over his rejection... more
Government is ubiquitous, but there are certain realms where its participation should be limited to that of providing support.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Except at time of crisis, many countries of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) credit their foreign... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]